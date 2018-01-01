A Stark Look Why US And UK Must Stop Selling Weapons To Saudi Arabia

While waging its proxy war with Iran, Saudi Arabia has killed thousands of civilians in Yemen using American and British weapons.

It’s a well-documented fact that Yemen has become an unofficial battleground for Saudi Arabia to wage its proxy war against Iran.

As Riyadh fights for greater political influence in the Middle East, the biggest losers in the entire equation remain Yemeni civilians.

The oil-rich Gulf kingdom, currently the world’s top arms importer, has used American and British weapons to kill more than 3,000 civilians since March 2015.

Human Rights Watch has accused the Saudi-led coalition bombing Yemen of using indiscriminate U.S.-made cluster bombs.

“Saudi Arabia and its coalition partners, as well as their U.S. supplier, are blatantly disregarding the global standard that says cluster munitions should never be used under any circumstances,” said Steve Goose, director of Human Rights Watch's Arms Division and co-chair of the international Cluster Munition Coalition. “The Saudi-led coalition should investigate evidence that civilians are being harmed in these attacks and immediately stop using them.”

Yet, world powers continue to arm their aggressive Middle East ally.

