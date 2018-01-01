© REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah/File Photo

Saudi Energy Minister Denies Aramco IPO Will Be Called Off

Saudi Arabia's energy minister denied a Reuters report that state oil giant Aramco's initial public offering will be called off, in a statement issued early on Thursday.

"The government remains committed to the initial public offering of Saudi Aramco, in accordance with the appropriate circumstances and appropriate time chosen by the Government, Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said in a statement released on Saudi Press Agency.

Reuters reported on Wednesday that four senior industry sources said Saudi Arabia has called off both the domestic and international stock listing of Aramco.

