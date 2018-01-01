Saudi Arabia Beheads Worker Allegedly Forced Into Confession

An Indonesian human rights organization suspects the 53-year-old worker was forced into confessing to the crime.

Saudi Arabia, notorious for having one of the highest execution rates in the world and widespread abuse against migrant workers, recently beheaded an Indonesian migrant worker, who was accused of murdering his employer.

However, Migrant Care, an Indonesian human rights group, alleges M. Zaini Misrin, 53, from Bangkalan, East Java, was coerced into confessing to the crime.

The case dates back to July 2004 when Zaini, who worked as a driver, was arrested for allegedly murdering his Saudi employer, Abdullah bin Umar Munammad Al Sindy. In November 2008, he was found guilty and sentenced to death.

Migrant Care claims since his arrest, Zaini was not provided proper access to lawyers. During his trail, he was only provided a translator, who, the group believes, instead of aiding Zaini, made him confess to a crime he didn't commit.

The case drew national media attention in Indonesia. In fact, Indonesian President Joko Widodo personally asked for clemency for Ziani and a number of other workers under arrest in Saudi Arabia.

Despite that, Saudi Arabia reportedly executed Zaini without informing the Indonesian government.

"Saudi Arabia also did not notify Indonesia (about the execution) either through the consulate general in Jeddah or the Foreign Ministry," the group said in a statement released on Monday.

Saudi Arabia and Indonesia developed a tense working relationship after several migrant workers were reportedly abused at the hands of their employers as well as the Saudi government.

The situation deteriorated to the extent that in 2011, Indonesia imposed a moratorium on sending workers to Saudi Arabia.

In spite of the fact that expat workers played a significant role in the infrastructural development of Saudi Arabia, the country's controversial kafala (sponsorship) system, makes life miserable for the foreign migrant workforce. The system essentially makes the livelihood and freedom of foreign workers solely dependent on the word of their boss. Even their passports are confiscated by their bosses upon arrival.

