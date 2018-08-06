© ZouZou via Getty Images

Saudi Arabia To Pull 16,000 Students From Canadian Schools

by
Ramsha Sadiq Khan
“The main purpose for Saudi Arabia here is not to penalize Canada per se,” explained a Canadian professor. “This is a message to Western countries: stop criticizing us on human rights or else we will retaliate.”

 

Saudi Arabia is reportedly cancelling scholarships of nearly 16,000 students studying in Canada as the tensions continue to escalate between the two countries.

The clash began earlier this week after the Canadian foreign ministry criticized the ultraconservative kingdom over its appalling human rights record. Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland and her department slammed the recent arrests of rights activists and called for their immediate release.

 

In retaliation, Saudi Arabia ordered Canadian Ambassador Dennis Horak – who is also the Canadian representative to Yemen, Bahrain and Oman – to leave the kingdom within 24 hours and suspended all new trade and investment deals with the country. Shortly after, Saudi state airlines also cancelled flights in and out of Toronto.

Now, widening the rift even further, the Saudi Arabian Cultural Bureau, which is a wing of the country's Ministry of Education, has ordered all Saudi students attending Canadian universities, colleges and other schools on government-funded scholarships and grants to leave the country and seek admission elsewhere.

According to the reports, all sponsorship programs will be suspended in September – a decision that would undoubtedly have a dire effect on the future prospects of thousands of students and their families.

“I’m concerned about those students, but we still need to stand by our position that we support human rights in the world,” Bessma Momani, a political science professor at the University of Waterloo, told The Star in an interview. “I don’t think, understanding Saudi Arabia’s foreign policy, that they’re going to climb down from this, so we’re at an impasse.”

It’ll also be a huge setback for several Canadian institutions.

“For Canadian universities, this is a significant hit. Saudi Arabia is the fourth largest contingent of foreign students in this country,” Thomas Juneau, an assistant professor at the University of Ottawa’s Graduate School of Public and International Affairs, told The Globe and Mail. “The main purpose for Saudi Arabia here is not to penalize Canada per se. ... This is a message to Western countries: stop criticizing us on human rights or else we will retaliate.”

Unfortunately, students are not the only ones caught in the crosshair of this diplomatic feud, as local media claimed Saudi Arabia will also not be transferring any of its patients to Canada for medical treatment anymore.

Read More
Pro-Saudi Twitter Account Threatens Canada With 9/11-Esque Imagery

Thumbnail/Banner Credits: ZouZou via Getty Images

Tags:
canada diplomacy human rights human rights abuse human rights violations middle east news saudi arabia saudi prince students womens rights
Carbonated.TV
View Comments

Recommended For You

Connect with us
Download Our App
Subscribe
© 2018 Carbonated.TV | All rights reserved.