This Ad Shows What Saudi Men Think Of Women Driving

“Women helped drive entire generations. Why can’t they be trusted behind a steering wheel,” said one of the men interviewed in the video.

June is going to be a historic month for Saudi Arabia.

For the first time, women will be able to take the wheel in the Gulf kingdom. Up until September 2017, Saudi Arabia was the only country in the world that forbade women from driving.

Not anymore.

Thousands of women, of age 18 and older, have applied for their driving licenses and many of them have already signed-up to become captains for ride-hailing apps like Careem.

The women are ecstatic. But how do Saudi men feel about the change?

In order to find the answer to the question, Shell Saudi Arabia asked a couple of men about their thoughts on the lifting of the ban in June.

While it's a promotional video, the answers, Gulf News reports, are real.

The men interviewed in the video come from different walks of life, the newspaper added. For example, an ex-navy officer, a doctor, a hip hop artist and a television personality.

Their answers were moving, to say the least.

"My sister's a pilot for crying out loud. How can she be told she can't drive a car?" a man interjects. Another points out how driving is just one of the many capabilities of his wife: "She's conquered challenges much bigger than this."

“Women helped drive entire generations. Why can’t they be trusted behind a steering wheel,” says Mohammad Ebrahim Tomaihi, who is a Saudi television personality.

The tagline of Shell's spot is for men “to support her journey just like she supported yours."

The last time a multinational brand, Coca Cola, tried to approach the lifting of the driving ban in Saudi Arabia, many criticized it as a capitalistic move to cash in on a social issue. However, there were many others who appreciated it for celebrating a move that was long overdue.

It comes after almost 25 years of women's rights activists defiantly campaigning for the lifting of the ban, submitting petitions to the king and protesting online against the restriction. After several incidents of arrests and harassment, Saudi women will finally take the wheel on June 24.

