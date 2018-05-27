KSA Could Starve 18M Yemenis — 3 Times The Death Toll Of Holocaust

Around 8.4 million people already face chronic food shortage in Yemen. The UN has warned 10 million more people could face starvation by the end of 2018.

History is in the making in Saudi Arabia as it will no longer be the only country in the world that prohibits women from driving.

International media is mostly abuzz with praise for the Saudi government to finally lift the sexist ban in 2018. However, as the world celebrates the long-overdue reform in the ultraconservative kingdom, millions of people are starving in neighboring Yemen.

On May 25, the United Nations warned a "further 10 million Yemenis" could face starvation by the end of the year.

This would take the number of people at risk of death by starvation to 18.4 million as 8.4 million Yemenis already face severe shortage of food — thanks to the ongoing Saudi-led invasion.

The total number, as noted by MintPress News, is nearly three times the estimated death toll of the Holocaust.

Yet, the international community, including world leaders like the United States and Britain, continue to look away.

It all started in 2015 when a Saudi-led coalition started bombarding strongholds of Houthi rebels, who, Riyadh alleges, are supported by Iran.

Consequently, Yemen became a battleground for a proxy war between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

But the conflict has taken a devastating toll on the civilian population in Yemen. The UN human rights office estimates, as of November, at least 5,295 civilians had been killed and 8,873 wounded. The actual death toll is expected to be much higher.

In addition, the fighting and ensuing blockades by Saudi Arabia have led Yemen on the verge of becoming the "worst" humanitarian crisis in 50 years.

The Associated Press reported in May nearly 2.9 million Yemeni women and children are acutely malnourished. While the exact number is unknown, Save the Children estimated in 2017 that 50,000 children may have died in 2017 of extreme hunger or disease.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who is widely credited for introducing progressive reforms in his country, is the chief architect of the invasion in Yemen. Despite the humanitarian crisis his war has yielded, he was welcomed with open arms in the U.S. and U.K. during his first foreign tour as heir to the throne earlier this year.

Does that not concern world leaders? How many more innocent lives will it take for them to stop shaking bin Salman's blood-stained hands?

