Saudi Women Slam Dealerships For Stereotypical 'Feminine' Cars

Women in Saudi Arabia are euphoric as they will finally be able to drive cars on June 24.

The preparations are well underway for the historic day; thousands of women, of age 18 and older, have applied for their driving licenses and many of them have already signed-up to become captains for ride-hailing apps like Uber and Careem.

Obviously, car shopping is also in full swing and so are advertising efforts by car dealerships. The latter, however, missed the mark this week after offering "feminine" colors for women, according to digital publishing platform StepFeed.

The following ad showcases an exhibition the city of Mecca for new women drivers.

Women were quick to call out the stereotypical color-coded marketing strategy.

Translation via StepFeed: "We don't like these colors. Most of us like the car to be black or white... stop with your marketing schemes."

Translation via StepFeed: "I prefer a black car and for it to be a gift before the month of 10."

There was at least one user who also called out dealerships for overcharging women.

?? ?? ????? ??? ??????? ???? ???????. — Dr. Rana Alabdan (@dralabdan) May 24, 2018

"Not just the colors, but the exploitation and increase in prices too."

While it couldn't be independently confirmed if women were being overcharged for new cars, ELLE.com reported in April were being charged six times more than me for driving lessons.

Following the announcement of the September 2017's royal decree that allowed women to drive, car sales are expected to increase by up to 50 per cent in the Gulf country.

A recent Al-Arabiya report stated Saudi women prefer luxurious car brands, adding the prices of such cars usually "range between 90,000 to 125,000 Saudi riyals."

