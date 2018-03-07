Saudi Crown Prince Calls Women His Equals In ‘60 Minutes’ Interview

Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman also defended the Yemen bombing, his lavish expenditures and discussed the notorious royal purge.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman, the man behind the recent wave of seemingly progressive reforms in the ultraconservative kingdom and the driving force behind the notorious royal purge, recently sat down with CBS’ Norah O'Donnell for a wide ranging “60 Minutes” interview – his first U.S. TV appearance.

The 32-year-old heir to the throne, who will soon arrive in the United States, discussed a variety of topics, including his stance on gender equality, the anti-corruption crackdown, bombing in Yemen, the conflict with Iran and the fact he bought a $500 million luxury yacht and a $300 million French chateau while preaching austerity at home.

Yemen War

Saudi Arabia has been heavily involved in the crippling civil war in Yemen leading a coalition against Iranian-backed Houthi rebels. The Gulf kingdom has faced a lot in international censure for not attempting to avoid casualties and even exacerbating the misery of the people by increasing its blockade of Yemen that cut off, among other things, food supplies to Yemeni civilians.

However, when asked about the rising death toll in the Middle Eastern country, bin Salman blamed the rebels for the bloodshed and called it a painful situation, despite playing a huge part in it.

“I hope that this militia ceases using the humanitarian situation to their advantage in order to draw sympathy from the international community,” he said. “They block humanitarian aid in order to create famine and a humanitarian crisis.”

The United Nations estimates 8.4 million people in Yemen are on the threshold of famine. Since Saudi Arabia’s military intervention in 2015, over 10,000 civilians have died and 1 million people are threatened by cholera. More than 152 fishermen have been killed and 250 fishing boats have been destroyed or damaged by coalition helicopters and warships in the Red Sea, according to a report by the Guardian.

Lavish Expenditures

The prince may have introduced several austerity measures in the wake of his sweeping plan to rein in government spending during low oil prices while imposing new taxes, he has also come under fire for his personal spending habits, drawing criticism for not practicing what he preaches.

For instance, he made headlines for buying a $300 million French chateau, which is believed to be the world's priciest home, along with a $500 million luxury yacht and a $450 million Leonardo da Vinci painting of Christ dating back 500 years.

“As far as my private expenses, I’m a rich person and not a poor person. I’m not Gandhi or Mandela,” bin Salman said. “But what I do as a person is to spend part of my personal income on charity. I spend at least 51 percent on people and 49 on myself.”

Women Empowerment

After decades of imposing draconian rules and regulations on women, Saudi Arabia finally appears to be moving towards making life a little bit easier for its female population.

From lifting the infamous driving ban on women and allowing them to leave their abusive husbands to opening cinemas in the ultraconservative kingdom, bin Salman has drawn praises for his reforms.

When asked about his stance of gender equality and if women are equal to men, the prince replied, “Absolutely.”

“We are all human beings and there is no difference,” he added.

Speaking of women’s dress code, the crown prince clarified the traditional long black robes are not compulsory for women anymore.

“Women wear decent, respectful clothing, like men,” bin Salman continued. “This, however, does not particularly specify a black abaya or a black head cover. The decision is entirely left for women to decide what type of decent and respectful attire she chooses to wear.”

Moderate Islam

While discussing the religious extremism in Saudi Arabia, bin Salman, a proponent of “moderate Islam,” said things weren’t always like this in the kingdom.

“We were living a very normal life like the rest of the Gulf countries. Women were driving cars. There were movie theaters in Saudi Arabia. Women worked everywhere. We were just normal people developing like any other country in the world until the events of 1979,” he told O'Donnell. “After 1979, that's true. We were victims, especially my generation that suffered from this a great deal.”

He also talked about the fact harsh interpretation of Islamic laws has greatly impacted the youth.

“We have extremists who forbid mixing between the two sexes and are unable to differentiate between a man and a woman alone together and their being together in a workplace,” the 32-year-old continued. “Many of those ideas contradict the way of life during the time of the Prophet and the Caliphs. This is the real example and the true model.”

Anti-Corruption Crackdown

Last year, the Gulf kingdom carried out a massive, historic, crackdown against hundreds of elites, including members of the royal family, politicians, and businessmen, all under the orders of the ambitious crown prince. While Riyadh touted it as an anti-corruption drive, it turned out to be more an attempt on the crown prince's part to consolidate his de-facto rule.

"What we did in Saudi Arabia was extremely necessary,” bin Salman said, referring to what has come to be known as the royal purge. “The amount exceeds $100 billion,” he added, speaking of the money paid by the elites in exchange of their freedom.

According to The New York Times, at least 17 detainees were subjected to physical abuse during the anti-corruption crackdown. In fact, reports claimed at least one prisoner, Major General al-Qahtani, an aide to the son of the late Saudi King Abdullah, may have been tortured to death in custody.

“If I have the power and the king has the power, you are already strong,” the crown prince responded when asked if the arrests were indeed a move to consolidate more power.

As for his ascension to the throne after the death of his father, King Salman, and shaping the new policies for the Gulf kingdom, bin Salman said, “If things go their normal ways, then that’s to be expected.”

