Media Speculates About Possible Death Of Saudi Crown Prince

On April 21, rumors of a coup brewing in Saudi Arabia hit the news as gun shots echoed in the vicinity of King Salman’s residence.

During his grand multi-national foreign tour, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (aka MBS) grabbed national and international headlines.

Since it was his first such trip abroad as heir to the Saudi throne, the royal remained under intense public scrutiny with the media reporting on a range of topics; from his hotel bookings to war crimes in Yemen.

However, as soon as his trip ended in the second week of April, the crown prince distinctly disappeared from the news.

It's almost been a month and a lot of important events have occurred during this period. For instance, the United States pulled out of the Iran nuclear deal. Also, Israel massacred hundreds of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip for protesting for Palestinian refugees. But, despite the fact Saudi Arabia is a major stakeholder in both of these issues, the country's de-facto leader has remained unusually silent.

So, where is MBS?

Iranian media recently tried to answer this question.

The mysterious disappearance of the crown prince has led Iranian media to speculate about his death.

The latest rumors have roots in the incident that occurred on April 21 when gun shots echoed in the vicinity of King Salman’s residence in Riyadh.

As unsubstantiated claims of a coup started brewing, State-run SPA news agency immediately confirmed the security had "dealt with" an unauthorized, small drone-type toy spotted in the Khuzama neighborhood. While King Salman was reportedly not present at the palace, the whereabouts of the crown prince remained unknown.

Press TV, affiliated with the Islamic Republic of Iran, pointed out in a report how "no new photo or video of bin Salman has been released by Saudi state media since that incident."

Over the past three years, the 32-year-old de-facto leader has come up with sweeping progressive plans to reform the ultraconservative kingdom and in this quest took some radical steps as well, such as ousting his older cousin as crown prince and jailing senior royals as part of an anti-corruption crackdown.

While the changes have made him popular among young Saudis, they have also fueled backlash against him, especially among older clerics and lawmakers.

Banner / Thumbnail : Reuters