Saudi Crown Prince Stashed His Own Mother To Ensure Power Grab: Report

Saudi Arabia's controversial de-facto ruler has long been portrayed as a champion of women's rights. But he has allegedly kept his own mother under house arrest, for years.

It appears Saudi Arabia's young crown prince is willing to jail any potential threat to his power grab, even if it's his own mother.

In November, under the orders of Mohammed bin Salman, aka MBS, the Gulf kingdom carried out a massive, historic, crackdown against hundreds of elites, including members of the royal family, politicians, and businessmen. While Riyadh touted it as an anti-corruption drive, it turned out to be more an attempt on the crown prince's part to consolidate his de-facto rule.

Many critics viewed MBS' purge as a bold, yet, reckless step.

However, a new report suggests MBS may have taken a far bolder and more reckless step than detaining the country's elite.

NBC News interviewed at least 14 current and former senior U.S. officials and found Prince Mohammed bin Salman has kept his mother from seeing his father, King Salman, for more than two years "because he was concerned that she opposed his plans for a power grab ... and might use her influence with the king to prevent it."

Bin Salman is the firstborn son of King Salman's third, and most recent, wife, Princess Fahda bint Falah bin Sultan.

The NBC News report also states bin Salman has come up with a bunch of excuses to explain the whereabouts of his mother. For example, former U.S. President Barack Obama, during his 2015 visit to the kingdom, was told the princess was in New York City when, in fact, she wasn't there, as per U.S. intelligence.

Just like other controversial reports that have emerged recently, including the one alleging Saudi Arabia used torture on detainees during the purge, Riyadh has refuted NBC News' claims.

However, considering how the crown prince has radically restructured the ultraconservative country's robust hierarchy, nothing could be impossible.

Banner / Thumbnail : Reuters