Saudi Prince Allegedly Told Palestinians To Make Peace Or ‘Shut Up’

“It’s about time that the Palestinians accept the offers… or they should shut up and stop complaining,” Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman reportedly said.

During his recent trip to the United States, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman – or MBS, as he is usually called – reportedly met with heads of Jewish organizations in a closed-door meeting in New York.

While there, he not only implied the resolution of Palestinian issue was not a priority for his country anymore but also harshly criticized Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas for not accepting whatever peace proposal the U.S. is offering to the war-torn Middle Eastern country, according to a wire sent to Israel's foreign ministry in Jerusalem by the Israeli consulate in New York.

“In the last several decades the Palestinian leadership has missed one opportunity after the other and rejected all the peace proposals it was given,” the crown prince said, according to three Israeli and U.S. sources cited by Axios. “It is about time the Palestinians take the proposals and agree to come to the negotiations table or shut up and stop complaining.”

A source also told the publication MBS’ comments about Palestinians took many by surprise.

“People literally fell off their chairs,” the anonymous official claimed.

The crown prince, who frequently makes headlines for his progressive reforms in the kingdom, also allegedly said Saudi Arabia “has much more urgent and important issues to deal with” – like it’s conflict with Iran.

However, sources claimed he did say there has to be some sort of progress in the Israeli-Palestinian peace process for the kingdom to normalize relations with Israel.

It is important to mention President Donald Trump appointed his son-in-law and senior White House adviser Jared Kushner to head the Middle East peace talks. Alarmingly, Kushner is known to share a special bond with the Saudi crown prince.

In November 2017, The Washington Post reported Kushner obtained highly information from President’s Daily Brief and shared it with bin Salman, aka MBS.

It later emerged MBS talked to United Arab Emirates' Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed about the secret meeting and bragged about Kushner being “in his pocket.”

Thumbnail/Banner Credits: Yoan Valat/Pool via Reuters