© REUTERS/NaifRahma

Saudi-Led Airstrike Kills 20 At Yemen Wedding, Including The Bride

by
Reuters
Saudi-led coalition airstrike hit a wedding party in Yemen, killing the bride and at least 20 others. Most of the dead are women and children.

Yemen

This was the third deadly airstrike in war-torn Yemen to have hit the civilians in recent days.

The harrowing images that emerged from the site showed scattered body parts and a young boy hugging a man’s lifeless body, mourning the loss of a beloved.

Although a catastrophe like this is heart-wrenching for everyone, the incident was particularly tragic for the groom – not even in his worst nightmares he would have imagined his wedding day to turn into a senseless massacre.

According to the Yemeni photographer Eissa al-Rajihi, the groom suffered shrapnel injuries.

"He was speechless and appeared in a bad psychological state as some of his relatives had been killed," Rajhi said.

According to Health Ministry spokesman Abdel-Hakim al-Kahlan, ambulances didn’t reach the site of attack immediately, as they feared another airstrike since jets continued to fly overhead.

The ongoing conflict in Yemen started in 2015 when a Saudi-led coalition started bombing the country with support from the United States and United Kingdom. Saudi Arabia continues to blame the Houthi rebels of using civilians as human shield, but regardless of what they say, the biggest victims in the entire equation remain Yemeni civilians.

People are calling out the U.S. and European countries who have not only been a complicit in the coalition attacks in Yemen, but have also not condemned the recent tragedy.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Read More
Yemen Suffers As Trump Inks $110 Billion Arms Deal With Saudi Arabia

Banner Image credits: REUTERS/NaifRahma

Tags:
airstrikes civil war human rights human rights abuse human rights violations middle east news saudi arabia united kingdom united states violence weapons wedding yemen yemen war
Reuters
View Comments

Recommended For You

Connect with us
Download Our App
Subscribe
© 2018 Carbonated.TV | All rights reserved.