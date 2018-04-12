Saudi-Led Airstrike Kills 20 At Yemen Wedding, Including The Bride

Saudi-led coalition airstrike hit a wedding party in Yemen, killing the bride and at least 20 others. Most of the dead are women and children.

This was the third deadly airstrike in war-torn Yemen to have hit the civilians in recent days.

The harrowing images that emerged from the site showed scattered body parts and a young boy hugging a man’s lifeless body, mourning the loss of a beloved.

Although a catastrophe like this is heart-wrenching for everyone, the incident was particularly tragic for the groom – not even in his worst nightmares he would have imagined his wedding day to turn into a senseless massacre.

According to the Yemeni photographer Eissa al-Rajihi, the groom suffered shrapnel injuries.

"He was speechless and appeared in a bad psychological state as some of his relatives had been killed," Rajhi said.

According to Health Ministry spokesman Abdel-Hakim al-Kahlan, ambulances didn’t reach the site of attack immediately, as they feared another airstrike since jets continued to fly overhead.

The ongoing conflict in Yemen started in 2015 when a Saudi-led coalition started bombing the country with support from the United States and United Kingdom. Saudi Arabia continues to blame the Houthi rebels of using civilians as human shield, but regardless of what they say, the biggest victims in the entire equation remain Yemeni civilians.

People are calling out the U.S. and European countries who have not only been a complicit in the coalition attacks in Yemen, but have also not condemned the recent tragedy.

If #Assad had done this Britain would condemn this as a war crime but as these deaths were caused by Saudi Arabia who we make make billions from by selling them weapons of death, it's just a regrettable incident. https://t.co/RSY3rAS8KD — Harry Leslie Smith (@Harryslaststand) April 23, 2018

If this airstrike on a wedding had been 'by Russia or Assad', it would be condemned by US UK govts and on every US UK front page. But it isn't, because these civilians were killed by US UK ally #SaudiArabia in #Yemen, using US UK supplied aircraft & bombshttps://t.co/VUwb9QfdxU — Charles Shoebridge (@ShoebridgeC) April 23, 2018

In Yemen today, the Saudis bombed a wedding, killing at least 20 people, including the bride. They killed "mostly women and children." The US & UK - who some believe do humanitarian interventions - both play vital roles in the Saudi destruction of Yemen https://t.co/496jXAigq7 — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) April 23, 2018

Another day, another Yemeni wedding party hit by Saudi-led precision bombers. Mostly women and children killed. Third strike on Yemeni civilians since the weekend. All with US/UK/French arms and support. https://t.co/vT7YPDpH11 — Kenneth Roth (@KenRoth) April 23, 2018

Three strikes by Saudi Arabia with full support of U.S. military killed civilians in Yemen in past three days:



—20 killed at a wedding, including the bride

—Family of five killed in their home

—At least 20 commuters killed on bushttps://t.co/MZviAp8Qcl — Kevin Gosztola (@kgosztola) April 23, 2018

Read More Yemen Suffers As Trump Inks $110 Billion Arms Deal With Saudi Arabia

Banner Image credits: REUTERS/NaifRahma