US-Backed Saudi Forces Just Killed At Least 29 Schoolchildren In Yemen

At least 29 children were killed and over 30 injured after U.S.-backed Saudi forces launched an airstrike in Yemen, hitting a school bus filled with kids on a field trip.

Children may have nothing to do with the war and conflict raging all around them, but they are unfortunately the biggest victim of violence they had no role in perpetrating.

At least 29 innocent children lost their lives in northern Yemen after an airstrike by the Saudi-led coalition hit a school bus while it was passing through a market area. Nearly 30 children, all under the age of 15, were also wounded in the attack.

According to the country’s Houthi-controlled Health Ministry, a total of 50 civilians were killed in the airstrike while 77 were injured.

For the young victims of war, it was supposed to be a field trip day, a temporary reprieve from the brutality being carried out in the Middle Eastern country by Saudi-UAE military alliance, backed by none other than the United States and the United Kingdom – two of the biggest human rights supporters, supposedly.

However, it turned into a nightmare.

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), one of the only international non-profit organizations working in the war-torn region, said the vehicle carrying the schoolchildren came under attack after the driver stopped it near a crowded market in the rebel-controlled province of Saada.

Some reports suggested the driver had stopped to get a bottle of water.

“The place is known to be a market, [and] there is no military installation nearby ... but the Saudis are known to have done this many times - target schools, weddings and so on,” Nasser Arrabyee, a Yemeni journalist, told Al Jazeera.

He claimed there were no rebel Houthi fighters where the attack took place.

“It's difficult to treat such a big number of injured in Sanaa, let alone in Saada, which is very remote and primitive,” he added. “This makes the situation worse, with many of the wounded likely to die because there is no treatment, no medicine.”

What’s even worse is that the ammunition used in the airstrike could have very well come from the military aid U.S. has given to Saudi Arabia.

“We may never know if the munition [used] was one that the US sold to them,” Army Maj. Josh Jacques, a spokesperson for U.S. Central Command, told Vox. “We don’t have a lot of people on the ground.” The military could conduct an investigation to find out if that’s the case, but it’s unclear if that probe would ever happen or how long it would take.”

It is also important to mention the attack came at a time when Saudi Arabia, which is leading the initiative in Yemen, is in the middle of full-on diplomatic feud with Canada after the country called it out on its human rights abuses.

Heartbreaking scenes from Yemen today on #Channel4News. This young boy is still wearing his Unicef schoolbag when he is brought into the hospital. "No more excuses, stop cruelty against children" @UNICEF_Yemen pic.twitter.com/V0Prvts6Sl — Unicef UK Media (@Unicefuk_media) August 9, 2018

The images from the aftermath of the recent attack in Yemen paint an extremely grotesque picture of the atrocities being committed in the country – showing scattered body part, bloodied children and lots of dead bodies.

Social media users, including politicians, celebrities and activists, took to Twitter to condemn the horrific attack but also slam their respective governments for providing weapons of war to the Saudi-UAE coalition.

Trump Administration says we need to be in Saudi bombing coalition to limit Yemeni civilian casualties. But THE EXACT OPPOSITE IS HAPPENING. UN says 1/3 of all strikes are hitting civilians. ONE THIRD. You don’t do that by accident. — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) August 9, 2018

By backing the Saudi coalition’s war in Yemen with weapons, aerial refueling, and targeting assistance, the United States is complicit in this atrocity. No one can seriously claim that our support for this war is actually making us safer. https://t.co/gP1HPpMYZ3 — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) August 9, 2018

We are asking @DeptofDefense what US support was provided for this #SaudiArabia coalition airstrike that killed and injured numerous children in #Yemen. Did US refuel these jets? Did US provide intelligence or targeting support? Did US know in advance about this airstrike? https://t.co/DGqYjGaDcY — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) August 10, 2018

The Saudi/UAE/US coalition just bombed a school bus. It’s an atrocity. And if Congress has any backbone, we would have taken action by now to stop US involvement in this unauthorized war.https://t.co/HqSrj9HEm2 — Rep. Barbara Lee (@RepBarbaraLee) August 9, 2018

Against international law, Saudi/U.S led coalition bombed a market and school bus killing at least 43 people, wounding 63



Red Cross says at least 29 of those killed were children #Yemen SHAME ON US https://t.co/VuahAVzd4H — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) August 9, 2018

Woke up to news of an Israeli air strike that killed a pregnant woman and her daughter and a Saudi air strike in Yemen that killed a bus full of kids.



The sad fact of the matter is that US/UK foreign policy, and arms sales, complicit in both.



Shame on us. — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) August 9, 2018

Maybe this is a helpful way of looking at US support for the Saudi/UAE operation in Yemen. If an airstrike was a drive-by and killed someone, the US provided the:



car, the wheels, the servicing and repair, the gun, the bullets, help with maintenance of those — and the gas. — Samuel Oakford (@samueloakford) August 9, 2018

Canadians need to start talking about Yemen. This stupid CAN/KSA diplomatic kerfuffle has become a distraction from how a Trudeau-approved multi-billion dollar arms deal to KSA has continued to fuel the war on Yemen, empowering massacres like the recent one of all those children. — Hot Take Monger (@SanaSaeed) August 10, 2018

Now that US & Europe are supplying weapons to the Medieval Kingdom Of Saudi Arabia, who will protect the Children & Women of Yemen who are being killed every day by Saudi Arabia? Today, Saudi Arabia killed 19 children in a school bus. SAD the world is blinded by Oil Money. — Donald B Kipkorir (@DonaldBKipkorir) August 9, 2018

Banner / Thumbnail : Reuters, Naif Rahma