Saudi-Led Coalition Kills More Than 20 Children In Yemen – Again

More than 30 killed, including 22 children, in an airstrike by #Saudi-led coalition that targeted displaced people in Durahmi near #Hodeidah #Yemen - Ministry of Health in #Sanaa — Zaid Benjamin (@zaidbenjamin) August 23, 2018

Less than two weeks after the Saudi-led military coalition, backed by Western powers, used U.S.-made bombs to kill 51 people – including at least 40 children – in an airstrike targeting a school bus in the Saada province in Yemen, another similar attack reportedly killed dozens of civilians, most of them children, near the city of Hodeidah.

As reported by rebel Houthi movement-controlled media channel Al Masirah TV, Saudi-UAE alliance targeted a camp for internally displaced people in Ad Durayhimi. The air raids claimed lives of four women and at least 22 children.

“Terrible news coming from western port city of Hodeidah, Yemen,” freelance journalist Shuaib M. Almosawa tweeted. “Saudi coalition has reportedly targeted displaced people and a private house, killing 31 mostly children in al-Duraihimi district, according to health ministry in capital Sana.”

It is important to note the Saud-coalition, backed by none other than the United States and the United Kingdom – two of the biggest human rights supporters, has denied the airstrike.

Hussein al-Bukhaiti, a pro-Houthi activist, told Al Jazeera there were at least two airstrikes.

“The Saudi strikes at first targeted a village in the Ad Durayhimi area south of Hodeidah, killing five people and injuring another two,” he recalled, adding children and women who remained safe during the first strike tried to board a bus in order to flee the camp, but unfortunately, a “second Saudi-UAE strike targeted that bus, killing everyone.”

Meanwhile, according to the Reuters, the United Arab Emirates state news agency WAM claimed the Houthi rebels killed one and injured at least a dozen more in a ballistic missile attack in Ad Durayhimi.

Neither of these incidents has yet been verified, which means it is still unclear how many civilians and kids might have lost their lives in the war they had no role in perpetrating.

Earlier this month, the Saudi-led military alliance used the U.S.-made MK-82 guided bomb to strike a market area where a school bus had stopped by. Most of the victims were under the age of 15.

The 500-pound MK-82 is touted as “causing the least amount of collateral damage” by the U.S. Air Force, and U.S. contractors have long sold these bombs to Saudi Arabia as part of contracts worth tens of millions of dollars. But as pointed out by the AFP, Western governments are also supplying the Saudis with warplanes and other weapons, helping to further highlight their complicity in this atrocity.

