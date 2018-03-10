VIDEO: Quick-Thinking Saudi Man Saves Girl From Kidnappers

“I saw the girl looking through the rear window, pleading for help. I called authorities and kept following the car until they arrived.”

A quick-thinking Saudi man is being hailed as a hero after he successfully rescued a girl who was being kidnapped from her school.

The incident occurred last week when Talal Al Shaharani noticed something unusual.

He noticed a girl being picked up from her school by men, but she didn’t look comfortable. Al Shaharani followed the car, only to find out later the girl was pleading for help while sitting in the car.

"As I was heading to Abha, I noticed a black Camry parked in front of a student who came out of her school near the public library in Abha during the rain. The girl was standing outside her school when I noticed a man convincing her to get in the car. I felt something wasn't right about the situation and decided to follow the vehicle. Then I saw the girl looking through the rear window, pleading for help," he said.

"I called authorities and kept following the car until they arrived," he added.

Al Shaharani kept following the car which was being driven by the kidnappers till the cops arrived. He even took a short video of the vehicle.

Naturally, the video went viral over Saudi Twitter, with heaps of praises and warm wishes for the hero who risked his life to save the teenager.

Abha Police Director Major General Saleh Al Qarza'i, honored Al Shaharani for helping the authorities in arresting the culprits.

Such heroic tales demonstrate that not all is lost in this world and humanity is still alive.

Read More Strangers Risk Lives To Rescue Children From Flipped Car In Flood

Thumbnail / Banner : Reuters, Mohamed Al Hwaity