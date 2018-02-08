France To Arrest Saudi Princess Who Ordered Guard To 'Kill' A Worker

“This dog must be killed. He doesn’t deserve to live,” the princess allegedly shouted, referring to the plumber who was working in her apartment.

A French judge has issued an arrest warrant for a Saudi princess after she ordered her bodyguard to beat up a man, according to reports.

Hassa bint Salman is the daughter of Saudi monarch King Salman and the half sister of Mohammed bin Salman, the controversial Saudi crown prince, who is also the de-facto leader of the Gulf kingdom.

The arrest warrant was issued after she allegedly asked her bodyguard to beat up a plumber, who was working in her Paris apartment.

The warrant for the princess was issued in late December, reports say.

The incident took place nearly 18 months ago when a local plumber was hired to do some refurbishment work at the Avenue Foch apartment in Paris for the princess.

According to the plumber, he took pictures of the furniture in the apartment so that he could place it back once he is done working.

The Saudi princess saw the plumber snap photos of her apartment and accused him of wanting to sell the images to the press. She screamed for her bodyguard and allegedly ordered him to “kill” the French man. “This dog must be killed. He doesn’t deserve to live,” she allegedly shouted.

The warrant then claims the plumber was hit on the head by the bodyguard after he tied his hands and made to get down on his knees and kiss the princess’ feet.

He was allowed to leave a few hours later with his tools being confiscated.

Reports suggest that following the incident, the princess’ bodyguard was charged with armed violence, theft, issuing death threats and holding someone against their will in 2016.

However, French media now reports that a new warrant has been issued for the princess on whose orders the bodyguard was acting.

The arrest warrant comes at a crucial time for France-Saudi Arabia ties, as the Saudi crown prince establishes a firmer alliance with United States President Donald Trump and France looks to reconcile with Iran.

Saudi Arabia and Iran have suffered a ruptured relationship for decades, with both states fighting for regional dominance. Recently, the Saudi crown prince warned Tehran if they get a nuclear weapon then Saudi Arabia “will follow suit.”

