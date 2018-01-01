Saudi Woman Gets Fired After Reporting Sexual Harassment

“The manager has been reported to police. I still need to report my employers for firing me and trying to cover up for him,” she wrote.

A Saudi woman was not just sexually harassed by her boss but was fired when she reported the incident.

Ashjan Makki was kicked out of the company she worked at after she filed a complaint with proof that her manager harassed her. Her story was first noted by Saudi Twitter users after she sent out a tweet to the Ministry of Labor and Social Development, requesting help for her plight.

In the tweet, she briefly explained the reasons she was fired and asked for advice on what she would do next to get justice for her mistreatment.

“How do I take action against an organization that fired me after I gave them evidence proving my boss was harassing me? Who's the authority I should report this to?” she asked in Arabic.

Some Twitter users who read Makki’s story advised her to report the incident to the police. The woman replied she had already done so and added she will also take legal action against her other employers for defending the manager.

"The manager has been reported to police. I still need to report my employers for firing me and trying to cover up for him,” she wrote.

Fortunately after her tweet, the Ministry of Labor and Social Development reached out to Makki on Twitter, stating they would help her get justice.

Despite being an ultra-conservative state that forbids unmarried men and women to form physical relationship, incidents of sexual harassment are rampant in Saudi Arabia. To make matters more difficult, it is very hard for sexual assault victims to report their abusers because of a social stigma and of the fact that victims are often punished for speaking up.

Although Makki’s harassment is one of the most recent incidents, cases involving multiple forms of harassment at work, including verbal and sexual abuse, have been reported in the Gulf kingdom.

A high-profile arrest was made in November 2017 after authorities charged an Arab employer forsexually harassing several female employees, forcing them to have physical relationships with him.

The country is currently working to crackdown on sexual abuse cases and has recently passed an anti-sexual harassment law that purports to protect victims. Activists hope it will encourage more victims to come forward and report their abusers.

