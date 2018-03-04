Saudi Woman Fights Off A Crowd Of Harassers With A Stick

Apparently, the woman was being harassed because she was not wearing the traditional headscarf in a public park.

A video showing a Saudi woman fighting off her harassers with a wooden stick has taken the country's social media by storm.

The woman, who has not been identified, was caught on camera, wielding the stick against a crowd of men who were harassing her because she wasn't wearing the headscarf in a public park in Riyadh, according to Akhbaar 24.

In the clip, a group of men can be seen running away from her, while others continue to film her, instead of helping her.

Some of them even whistle at her as she defends herself from the crowd.

The details of the incident involving the woman with the stick are not yet available. However, StepFeed reports some Saudi social media users believe she is a popular social media personality "who was being followed by men who wanted to take pictures with her." Nevertheless, it is clear that the crowd of men was harassing her and no one tried to intervene to help her.

Saudi Arabia is a deeply conservative Islamic country in the Persian Gulf that has a strict dress code for both men and women, especially in public. Women are required to cover their heads and wear long, loose clothing, traditionally a black robe called the abaya.

Any failure to comply with the rules pertaining to clothing is considered immodesty, an offense that often results in a brush with the law. In fact, Saudi Arabia has a separate police force, called the Committee for the Promotion of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice, also known as Hayaa, or Mutawiyin (meaning the pious), to keep a check on whether men and women are behaving according to the teachings of Islam in public.

Read More Saudi Woman Wearing Skirt In Video Released

Banner/Thumbnail: Reuters