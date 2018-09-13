More Than 5 Million Children At Risk Of Famine In Yemen

“This war risks killing an entire generation of Yemen’s children who face multiple threats, from bombs to hunger to preventable diseases like cholera,” she added.

The ongoing war in Yemen has spiraled into a famine crisis as the country struggles to find rations amid increasing prices of food and fuel, perpetuated by the partial blockade on the port of Hodeida.

According to “Save The Children,” more than 5 million Yemeni kids are at the risk of famine as their families struggle to bring food to the table.

The besieged Red Sea Port of Hodeida has caused a disruption in supplies which, according to the British-based NGO, could “cause starvation on an unprecedented scale.”

One million more Yemeni kids face the epidemic of famine, which would bring the total to a damning 5.2 million children. The charity added any further blockage at the port “would put the lives of hundreds of thousands of children in immediate danger while pushing millions more into famine.”

The war that started as a conflict between Houthi rebels and troops loyal to President Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi escalated when the Saudi-led coalition intervened in 2015.

Saudi Arabia accused Iran of backing the Houthis but civilians have been paying the price, reportedly almost 10,000 people have died as the result of the clash.

Since then, many of the coalition airstrikes and bombing have targeted civilians, including children.

Apart from deadly clashes, famine and diseases have crept up into the society. Increasing food and transportation following a lower supplier form the port had pushed many children to the brink of death.

“Millions of children don’t know when or if their next meal will come. In one hospital I visited in north Yemen, the babies were too weak to cry, their bodies exhausted by hunger,” Helle Thorning-Schmidt, CEO of Save the Children International, said.

“This war risks killing an entire generation of Yemen’s children who face multiple threats, from bombs to hunger to preventable diseases like cholera,” she added.

The port of Hodeida has a pivotal role in the food supply to almost eight million Yemenis that depend on it for survival.

Saudis have accused the Houthis smuggle firearms from Iran through the port. Both Iran and Houthis have denied the accusation.

