Parent: School Aide Called Child N-Word, Says She Will Be Shot

An African-American mother in Atlanta said her daughter was racially targeted at her school and was threatened by a school aide.

Jasmine Nikol Hawkins took to Facebook to share the incident and claimed an aide at the Gwinnett County elementary school used the n-word at her daughter in order to teach her a lesson and also asked her to look up the derogatory term in a dictionary.

“The lunch aid (sic) asked my daughter how would she like to be called a ‘n****r’, and told her to look up the word in the dictionary. She went on to say if my daughter comes to another side of town, she would be shot. She then asked my daughter, and another group of kids, if they would like to be shot!” she wrote.

The distressed mother further wrote, “I told them I am NOT comfortable with my child being in the same building as an adult who felt comfortable enough to ask her if she would like to be shot let alone taunting her to look up the ‘N-word’ dictionary. As a parent, I feel helpless that my child’s school is very slow to react, refusing to acknowledge the severity of this. I am a homeowner in Gwinnett County, and I send my child to school ensuring she is safe and protected, but they have failed her.”

Hawkins also added that the matter was taken to the school’s assistant principal but despite the complaint no action was taken and the employee continued her job. However, she remains hopeful the aide will be removed.

“I'm in hopes that it would end with her dismissal from working around peoples' children if she can't have proper judgment to know that that's inappropriate. For the climate to be as racially charged as it is and with the school shooting, for you in one conversation with my daughter to involve both, that's a hate crime,” she said.

The grieving mother also said she feels defeated and helpless.

“Your child is supposed to feel safe at home and at school. I feel like they failed her. They're not doing the best job that they can to ensure that,” said Hawkins.

On the other hand, the school’s spokesperson Sloan Roach rejected Hawkins’ claims and said the incident was not how she projected it.

“The school did conduct a thorough investigation into this matter and the findings do not support what the parent is saying,” said Roach.

