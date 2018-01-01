Primary School Asked Children To Pull Eyes To ‘Look Chinese’

"These children will now think it's OK to do this, when it is clearly not. At best it's insensitive and at worst it's racism," a mother said.

In yet another instance of blatant racism, a primary school teacher from New Bradwell School in Milton Keynes, England, came under fire after allegedly asking his 6- and 7-year-old students to strike a racist pose.

The teacher told the children to pull up their eyes from the corner to “look Chinese” while posing for a group picture.

The students were working on a project on China and were dressed in traditional Chinese clothing. They were supposed to focus on the success of China Day, but instead, their teacher made them focus on what can only be termed as a discriminatory act.

The unidentified teacher and his assistant were also a part of the photo that was later pinned to the school window.

After learning what their children were made to do, parents were naturally upset.

"It was meant to show us what a success Chinese day had been," said one mother, who spoke on the condition of remaining anonymous.

"All the children were using their fingers to pull up the sides of their eyes in what I assume was an effort to 'look Chinese'. Even worse was that the teacher and the teaching assistant were doing it too,” she said.

"These children will now think it's OK to do this, when it is clearly not. At best it's insensitive and at worst it's racism," she continued.

After the news broke out and the school was criticized for teaching children how to become racist, the school’s head teacher apologized.

“The school would like to apologize if we caused any offense and after our internal investigation has been completed will look to see if any changes need to be made with the school’s procedures and policies,” said the school’s head teacher Phil Webster. The picture was also removed after the administration discovered it.

Read More Racist New Jersey Teacher Tells Korean Students She Hates Korea

Thumbnail/Banner Image: Reuters, Ronen Zvulun