Scott Pruitt Allegedly Asked Aide To Conduct Job Hunt For Wife

Environmental Protection Agency administrator Scott Pruitt seems to be shamelessly trying to use his position for personal gain.

In addition to sending his aides on random errands such as securing a used mattress from a Trump hotel and taking a trip to Italy that cost taxpayers $120,000, Pruitt has now been exposed for requesting an aide to ask donors to find a job for his wife, Marlyn Pruitt.

This news comes days after it was revealed that he allegedly tried to get his wife a franchise of the fast food chain Chick-Fil-A.

The Washington Post published details of the latest misuse of power accusation against Pruitt, reporting that Pruitt tasked a staffer named Samantha Dravis with conducting a job search for Marlyn Pruitt. He allegedly asked her to contact donors and conservative activists to find a place that would hire his spouse.

She eventually was hired at the Judicial Crisis Network after Leonard Leo, a friend of the couple and executive vice president of the Federalist Society, sent over her resume. However, she has since left that position.

Obviously, Pruitt orchestrating a job hunt for his wife in this way signals a violation of federal ethics rules which bars public officials from using their power for personal gain.

Although the Virginia Canter of Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics — a Washington-based public watchdog — said that Pruitt’s use of Dravis as a “headhunter” for his wife was “highly inappropriate,” it may not lead to another separate investigation as Pruitt is already involved in 12 others.

Regardless, the situation remains a bad look for Pruitt and President Donald Trump's administration. Countless members of Trump's team, including the president himself, have been embroiled in scandal after scandal, proving that the group in charge of leading the country are incompetent and unqualified. With two and a half more years left of Trump's presidency, this is certainly a troubling reality.