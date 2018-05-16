Nobody Even Knows You: Scott Pruitt Grilled During Senate Hearing

“Because of a danger to you, you had to fly first class ... Nobody even knows who you are… You got security people that we’ve never seen before. But you have to fly first class? Oh, come on.”

Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.) gave scandal-ridden Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) administrator Scott Pruitt a good grilling during a Senate hearing on Wednesday.

The embattled EPA chief has been involved in various controversies like over spending of taxpayers’ dollars, unapproved raises and extensive security detail.

He dodged questions on these topics; however, Leahy was not going to let Pruitt off the hook so easily.

As per the reports, provided by Pruitt’s former head of security, Pasquale Perrotta, the EPA Chief only flies first class because passengers “criticized” him, Leahy seethed a brutal reply.

“What a silly reason you had to fly first class,” Leahy said. “Because of a danger to you, you had to fly first class ... Nobody even knows who you are.”

Pruitt office has cited the reason for the extended security detail is a result of the EPA chief receiving “death threats.”

“According to EPA’s assistant inspector general, Scott Pruitt has faced an unprecedented amount of death threats against him and his family,” said EPA spokesman Jahan Wilcox in a statement in April.

However, the details of these alleged threats have not been revealed. Although, it was reported he asked for 24/7 security detail on his first day at EPA.

According to a memo written by Perrotta in 2017, passengers on flights would “lash out” on Pruitt, therefore, he decided to travel first class.

But Leahy was buying none of it.

“Oh, somebody might criticize you?” Leahy continued. “You got security people that we’ve never seen before. But you have to fly first class? Oh, come on.”

Pruitt has repeatedly used taxpayer dollars while flying first class and over his increased security detail, with a staggering amount of $120,000 spent in a trip to Italy.

