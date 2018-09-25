Does Brett Kavanaugh Even Understand The Concept Of Consent?

“I've never had a threesome or more than a threesome,” said Brett Kavanaugh, when asked about gang rape allegations.

The number of sexual abuse allegations against President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh appears to be growing with each passing day.

Just recently, lawyer Michael Avenatti, who also represented adult movie actress Stormy Daniels in her lawsuit against the commander-in-chief, posted a sworn affidavit on social media that claimed a Washington, D.C., resident named Julie Swetnick was present at a number of parties attended by Kavanaugh and his longtime buddy Mark Judge. She alleged the two men made women “lose their inhibitions” by drugging them or piling them with alcohol, so they could be gang-raped.

The woman said she was one of the victims of “gangs or train rapes” in 1982, where Kavanaugh and Judge were allegedly present. She said she saw the SCOTUS nominee drinking heavily and then being verbally and physically abusive towards women, including “pressing up and grinding against them and trying to shift their clothes to expose parts of their bodies.”

However, before the affidavit was released, Avenatti had announced he was representing a woman who alleges Kavanaugh was involved in “a drug- and alcohol-induced gang rape.”

With the confirmation hearing just around the corner, the Senate Judiciary Committee staff reportedly made a phone call to Kavanaugh to ask about the latest string of allegations – and the judge’s response to some of the questions was not only disturbing, it also made clear he struggled to fully understand the concept of consent.

According to the transcript, Kavanaugh was asked about the gang rape accusations during the phone call.

This is how he responded:

“I've never participated in a gang rape. I've never participated in sexual activity with more than one woman present and me,” Kavanaugh said. “I think – yeah. Just making sure I accurately described that. In other words, I've never had a threesome or more than a threesome.”

There is a huge difference between gang rape and threesome. Although Kavanaugh added he had never partook in a sexual activity involving more than two people, the fact that he implied the two acts were even remotely similar was highly problematic.

The basic difference between two activities is pretty simple: consent.

As the name suggests, gang-rape is where a victim is sexually assaulted by more than one assailant. Meanwhile, threesome is a sexual activity carried out with the consent of all parties involved.

As if that wasn’t appalling enough, Kavanaugh also commented on the highly misogynistic, sexually-charged entries in high school yearbook.

Despite his insistence that his teen years primarily consisted of some wholesome sports, church-going and being a “good friend,” his old yearbook contains some eerie references involving him, like he “survived the FFFFFFFourth of July,” that he was the “Keg City Club” treasurer (accompanied by a caption, 100 keg or bust, whatever that means) and something called the “Devil’s Triangle” — which, by the way, doesn’t sound like Christian-like behavior.

Avenatti believes “FFFFFFFourth of July” stands for “Find them, French them, Feel them, Finger them, F*** them, Forget them,” a crude reference for sleeping with women. He also suggested the term “Devil’s Triangle” means sex between two men and one woman.

Kavanaugh denied these claims.

He said the seven Fs referred to “this one guy and his — and a joke that everyone had about him and how he said ‘f*** you.’” As for the phrase “devil's triangle,” the SCOTUS nominee said it referred to “a drinking game where there were three glasses in a triangle.”

“I think it's absurd, outrageous, a joke, a farce, the twilight zone,” he added.

While the judge has attempted to defend himself using tricks straight out of the president’s playbook, the accusations against him have cast a shadow of doubt over his confirmation battle. People on both sides of the aisle are worried how Kavanaugh could potentially affect the upcoming midterm elections. After all, if he is confirmed despite the disturbing allegations, it could not only divide the Republican base but also deter female voters.

In case he isn’t confirmed, that could inspire a bigger voter turn out for Democrats and again, divide the GOP even further.

Thumbnail/Banner Credits: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images