Trump Buddy Hannity Complains Obama Talks About Himself Too Much

Ironically, Hannity is chummy with President Trump, whose Twitter feed is essentially a never-ending ad campaign about himself.

Sean Hannity criticizes President Obama for talking about himself too much https://t.co/imaPYZBhMhpic.twitter.com/eIQxLDaKq9 — Media Matters (@mmfa) September 11, 2018

When Barack Obama recently reminded the world the U.S. economy is thriving as a result of his policies, Sean Hannity still found an excuse to criticize the former president.

It all began when President Donald Trump started boasting about economic growth under his administration. Later, Obama delivered a speech at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and corrected Trump's claim by stating how the boost took off under his watch.

Since Hannity couldn't dispute the fact, he found another way to bash Obama for taking credit (for his own work) -- instead of pointing out that Trump indeed falsely took credit of policies he did not implement.

"Former President Obama thinks he was extremely successful,” the Fox News host said. “In fact, he was so proud of himself that during his recent hourlong speech he talked a lot, about himself, 102 times in one hour.”

Then, Hannity tried to sing Toby Keith’s “I Wanna Talk About Me," in what turned out to be a visually cringeworthy attempt at sarcasm.

It was ironic to see Hannity losing his cool over Obama, rightfully taking credit for his work, since the Fox News star host is infamously chummy with Trump, who is notorious for his braggadocio, mostly based on false claims. In fact, Hannity and Trump are so close, they even have their own late-night phone calls.

One doesn't have to dig deep to find evidence. Just take a look at Trump's Twitter account:

Over 90% approval rating for your all time favorite (I hope) President within the Republican Party and 52% overall. This despite all of the made up stories by the Fake News Media trying endlessly to make me look as bad and evil as possible. Look at the real villains please! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 27, 2018

Our Economy is setting records on virtually every front - Probably the best our country has ever done. Tremendous value created since the Election. The World is respecting us again! Companies are moving back to the U.S.A. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 24, 2018

As long as I campaign and/or support Senate and House candidates (within reason), they will win! I LOVE the people, & they certainly seem to like the job I’m doing. If I find the time, in between China, Iran, the Economy and much more, which I must, we will have a giant Red Wave! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 8, 2018

When I decided to go to Ohio for Troy Balderson, he was down in early voting 64 to 36. That was not good. After my speech on Saturday night, there was a big turn for the better. Now Troy wins a great victory during a very tough time of the year for voting. He will win BIG in Nov. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 8, 2018

And take a look at his retweets:

President Trump will win in 2020 in an even BIGGER landslide than 2016! You are the greatest President EVER, sir! — JT Lewis (@thejtlewis) September 9, 2018

Thank god for Trump! pic.twitter.com/bnPaMHW3tB — America First (@trueamerica1st) September 9, 2018

