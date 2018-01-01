Sean Hannity Tweets Obama's Portrait Contains Secret Sperm Cells

“Obama’s portrait – a stark contrast to predecessors with inappropriate sexual innuendo,” tweeted the conservative host.

Former President Barack Obama’s official portrait was unveiled and conservatives didn’t hold back from commenting on it.

Fox News anchor and conservative pundit Sean Hannity, who isn’t fond of Obama, said the portrait had “secret sperm cells” hidden in it and that it is sexually perverse.

He made the absurd claim in a now-deleted tweet that read, “Obama’s portrait — a stark contrast to predecessors with inappropriate sexual innuendo.”

The tweet linked to a story that gave details about the location of the supposed secret sperm. The link of the article he shared was also written by a person on his staff.

The article read, “Controversy surrounding Kehinde Wiley’s wildly non-traditional portrait of the Commander-in-Chief broke out within minutes of its unveiling. [I]ndustry insiders [claim] the artist secretly inserted his trademark technique — concealing images of sperm within his paintings.”

The host in turn blamed his staff member for the unreasonable suggestion, removed the article and deleted the tweet. However, what goes up on the internet stays there forever. People with foresight had already taken screenshots of the condemning tweet and shared them all over the internet.

Hannity later clarified his stance and said, “Earlier today my web staff posted content that was not reviewed by me before publication. It does not reflect my voice and message and, therefore, I had it taken down.”

Interestingly, the conservative host is very vocal and outspoken when it comes to pointing fingers at other media outlets’ inaccuracies but in this case, he himself failed to check with his own publication.

You're a joke what is the latest oh the sperm controversy how low have you fall who can listen to a guy like that evangelicals really give me a break no moral no integrity and racist #SeanHannity — ivan (@ivanht23) February 14, 2018

