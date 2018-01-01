Hannity Appears To Encourage Obstruction Of Justice In Mueller Probe

What a time to be alive: A cable television anchor openly encourages witnesses to engage in obstruction of justice, witness tampering and spoliation of evidence.

As special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation noose closes around Donald Trump's White House, Sean Hannity seems to be tightening it a little further.

Yes. That's right.

President Trump's late-night call buddy and Fox News host Hannity just aired a segment that only went on to suggest witnesses in the Mueller probe have something to hide that's why they should all destroy their personal phones.

The bizarre segment came in the wake of Mueller reportedly asking witnesses to turn in their phones for examination.

“Delete all your emails and then acid-wash your emails and hard drives on the phones, then take your phones and bash them with a hammer to little itsy-bitsy pieces, use BleachBit, remove the SIM cards and then take the pieces and hand them over to Robert Mueller and say, ‘Hillary Rodham Clinton, this is equal justice under the law,’” Hannity said, before calling it a "bad advice" and then repeating it anyway.

Now, the statement is controversial for several reasons.

Firstly, Hannity, on cable news, is openly encouraging witnesses to engage in criminal offenses such as obstruction of justice, witness tampering and spoliation of evidence.

Secondly, it sounds like an unforced admission of guilt. In April, the Fox News host was named as one of Michael Cohen's clients. Cohen, who also represented Trump in a case involving adult-movie star Stormy Daniels, has been under investigation by Mueller. (One wonders why Hannity would want more like Cohen to destroy their personal phones?)

Also, Trump and Hannity are best friends and the tales of their late-night phone calls are legendary. Mueller is currently investigating if there were any ties between the Trump campaign and Russian officials. Therefore, by asking witnesses to tamper with possible evidence, again, Hannity is suggesting there might be something incriminating in those phones.

Granted, the segment was a — rather lousy — jab at Hillary Clinton but it was incredibly alarming.

That said, with this latest segment, Hannity has, once again, established his unofficial status of Trump's unofficial mouthpiece on cable television.

