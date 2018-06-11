Sebastian Gorka’s Selfie Video Interrupted By Woman’s Chilling Shriek

“I’m Sebastian Gorka, former deputy assistant to President Donald Trump,” Gorka said right before unexpected screaming could be heard nearby.

In a moment that is both disturbing and highly appropriate, a woman is heard screaming in the background of a video recorded by former White House aide Sebastian Gorka.

Gorka was recording himself to announce his endorsement for a conservative congressional candidate, but part of his message was drowned out by the chilling shriek of someone nearby.

“I’m Sebastian Gorka, former deputy assistant to President Donald Trump,” Gorka said right before the screaming could be heard.

Despite the distracting sound, Gorka carried on with his announcement as if nothing had happened.

“I live in Barabara Comstock’s district in Virginia, and I can’t support her re-election,” he said. “She promised to be conservative but has performed like a Democrat. She didn’t want Donald Trump to become president, she’s become a swampdweller.”

While the screaming woman was never addressed by Gorka, himself, Twitter had plenty to say about the cringe-worthy moment.

Many of the reactions, however, were just jabs at Gorka whose political track record is comparable to an evil super villain worth screaming at in pain and anguish.

He is so fast to help that person. You’d think he was in North Korea. — Gerry Maher (@GerryMaherSJ) June 12, 2018

This reminds me of the sound I hear whenever I answer the phone at home with my 5 & 7 year old kids around. — Brad Sussman (@BradSuss) June 12, 2018

seems reasonable since he just introduced himself. Who wouldn't scream at that? — Gale Rhinesmith (@GaleRhinesmith) June 12, 2018

There's always screaming when he says his name. — Omar Ray (@ORy3963) June 12, 2018

I scream exactly like that when anyone from Trump’s team - old or current - speaks!

Glad I’m not alone! — jema (@jema5445) June 12, 2018

Creepy. I mean the part where he speaks. The screaming actually calmed me. — Oddboz (@oddboz) June 12, 2018

His hostage is trying to get away! — Kelly Green (@brandcoachkelly) June 12, 2018