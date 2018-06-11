© Reuters, Joshua Roberts

Sebastian Gorka’s Selfie Video Interrupted By Woman’s Chilling Shriek

by
Cierra Bailey
“I’m Sebastian Gorka, former deputy assistant to President Donald Trump,” Gorka said right before unexpected screaming could be heard nearby.

In a moment that is both disturbing and highly appropriate, a woman is heard screaming in the background of a video recorded by former White House aide Sebastian Gorka.

Gorka was recording himself to announce his endorsement for a conservative congressional candidate, but part of his message was drowned out by the chilling shriek of someone nearby.

Read More
Sebastian Gorka Couldn’t Handle Students’ Tough Questions, So He Fled

“I’m Sebastian Gorka, former deputy assistant to President Donald Trump,” Gorka said right before the screaming could be heard.

Despite the distracting sound, Gorka carried on with his announcement as if nothing had happened.

“I live in Barabara Comstock’s district in Virginia, and I can’t support her re-election,” he said. “She promised to be conservative but has performed like a Democrat. She didn’t want Donald Trump to become president, she’s become a swampdweller.”

While the screaming woman was never addressed by Gorka, himself, Twitter had plenty to say about the cringe-worthy moment.

Many of the reactions, however, were just jabs at Gorka whose political track record is comparable to an evil super villain worth screaming at in pain and anguish.   

Read More
WH Lets Go Aide Who ‘Joked’ About John McCain Dying — After A Month
Tags:
conservative news conservative politics donald trump staff donald trump supporter republican party sebastian gorka selfie video trump aide us politicians us politics viral news viral video
Carbonated.TV
View Comments

Recommended For You

Connect with us
Download Our App
Subscribe
© 2018 Carbonated.TV | All rights reserved.