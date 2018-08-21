Security Guard Makes Racist ‘Trayvon Martini’ Joke To Black Bartender

The name of the fictional beverage is a reference to Trayvon Martin, who was gunned down at the age of 17 by a racist, vigilante neighborhood watch volunteer.

Racist cop alert: Mike Dargy, Jr of Kansas City, MO (@mdargyjr) is an armed security officer in the Westport entertainment district and a former cop in Olathe, KS. He tried to order a "Trayvon Martini" from my friend. cc: @shaunking @Westport_KC @OlathePolice @kcpolice pic.twitter.com/QCa6v914NU — nick at debate night (@davinic) August 21, 2018

A security guard walks into a bar, and what happens next is not a punch line, but rather a disturbing encounter between him and the bartender.

Michael Dargy Jr., who is also a former police officer, requested that Buzzard Beach bartender Alobar Bandaloop make him a “Trayvon Martini” last week, The Root reports.

The incident came to light after Bandaloop, who is black, recounted the interaction on Facebook earlier this week.

“When he noticed the shock on my face, he decided to tell me [the] recipe,” Bandaloop wrote before going on to quote Dargy. “One shot of vodka, watermelon juice, and it only takes one shot because it only takes one shot to put him down!”

“The smug look on his face was one of the most punchable looks I’ve ever seen,” Bandaloop added.

For the record, the drink is not real. Dargy apparently just thought it was a good idea to share his twisted sense of humor with Bandaloop.

The name of the fictional beverage is a reference to Trayvon Martin who was gunned down at the age of 17 by a racist, vigilante neighborhood watch volunteer back in 2012.

Bandaloop said he refused service to Dargy after the joke, but he felt the need to bring the encounter to light out of concern that he served as a security guard in the area.

“Past being a completely trash person, this person works for Westport Security,” wrote Bandaloop. “Herein lies the big problem: he’s paid by the neighborhood to walk around with a pistol and ‘police’ the area. This is a huge issue with me. Who can trust this man in any interaction with an African American?”

Following the swift backlash, Dargy was placed on administrative leave before ultimately being fired by the Westport Regional Business League, according to The Kansas City Star.

During their investigation, the firm issued a statement maintaining that, “If true, it is reprehensible, and we will have zero tolerance for that type of behavior in this welcoming district."

It should be noted, though, that Bandaloop wrote in his post that he was initially ignored when he reported the ordeal to Dargy's supervisors. As such, it would seem that they are only now compelled to take the matter seriously because it is a viral issue that has sparked outrage.

Nevertheless, they made the right decision by quickly firing Dargy as he clearly doesn't know how to check his racial biases at the door.

