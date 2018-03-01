Orrin Hatch Says ‘The Stupidest, Dumbass People’ Support Obamacare

Around 54 percent of Americans support the Affordable Care Act, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation. Hatch just called all of them "dumbass."

Dead silence & then the maniacal laughter of 1 woman when Orrin Hatch makes a fool of himself calling millions of people w pre-existing conditions stupid, dumbasses for supporting the life-saving Obamacare@senorrinhatch @OrrinHatch pic.twitter.com/4lszuQBKjk — ?RiotWomenn? (@riotwomennn) March 1, 2018

Sen. Orrin Hatch (R-Utah), whose estimated net worth is almost $5 million, is extremely annoyed with low- and middle-income people who support affordable health care.

While speaking at the American Enterprise Institute, the Utah senator praised the GOP’s Tax Cuts and Job Acts, passed in December, which axed the individual mandate penalty for not being covered by former President Barack Obama’s Affordable Care Act.

The he insulted all the people who supported Obamacare, whether or not they were covered under the health care plan.

“(We) finally did away with the individual mandate tax that was established under that wonderful bill called Obamacare,” Hatch said. “Now, if you didn't catch on, I was being very sarcastic. That was the stupidest, dumbass bill that I've ever seen. Now, some of you may have loved it. If you do, you are one of the stupidest, dumbass people I’ve ever met. This was one of them — and there are a lot of ’em up on Capitol Hill from time to time.”

Dear @OrrinHatch, how dumb of me to want to stay alive. How stupid of me to not have a million dollars or more handy so I can afford the cancer treatments I need. I'm such an idiot. #HealthCareVoter https://t.co/xWXwoaidA3 — Laura Packard (@lpackard) March 1, 2018

Hatch’s offensive comments came the day after the Kaiser Family Foundation released its Health Tracking Poll that stated the ACA was viewed favorably by 54 percent of Americans. That’s the highest approval rating of Obama’s signature health care plan since it was signed into law in 2010.

Among those surveyed by Kaiser, a majority of the people did not realize that Obamacare’s individual mandate had been repealed.

Many patients who are covered under the act have stood up to defend the health care by claiming it saved their lives.

Laura Packard, who had Stage 4 Hodgkin’s lymphoma, asked Sen. Dean Heller (R-NV) about why the senator was voting for something that would make people like Packard loose her health care, without which they will die. Packard was unceremoniously removed from her seat by a security team.

CJ Chrispell, who was on her parents' health care plan, said the health care plan “literally saved my life.”

“I ended up with appendicitis and had to have surgery. Luckily I was covered, whereas before Obamacare I would not have been since I wasn't in school any longer, and less likely to seek treatment,” she said.

A Harvard Medical School/Cambridge Health Alliance study in 2009 found 45,000 Americans died each year because of no health insurance. However, once the ACA was implemented into law, it reduced the number of uninsured Americans from 18 percent in 2013 to 11.9 percent by late 2015.

The 83-year-old Hatch announced in January that he will retire from the Senate at the end of 2018. The Utah governor has served in the office since 1977. Thankfully for the sane world, he will be leaving soon.

