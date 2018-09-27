Senate Republicans Release Letter Slut-Shaming Julie Swetnick

The man, whose letter remains completely uncorroborated, wrote based on his “direct experience with Julie,” he did “not believe her allegations against Mr. Kavanaugh.”

The Senate Republicans released a bizarre letter on Tuesday, in a bid to undermine Brett Kavanaugh’s third accuser, Julie Swetnick and slut-shame her.

Sen. Orrin Hatch (R-UT) tweeted out an excerpt of the uncanny letter that shared an uncorroborated account from a former weatherman and Democratic candidate for Congress, Dennis Ketterer, claiming the man contacted his office to discuss Swetnick’s allegations against the SCOTUS nominee.

A Utah man named Dennis Ketterer reached out to the Hatch office this week with information about accuser Julie Swetnick, and her allegations against Judge Kavanaugh.



His full statement made under pentaly of felony

The explicit letter is meant to place doubt on Swetnick’s credibility and highlight her deviant sexual practices. In the statement, Ketterer said he met the “funny, quiet” and “beautiful” Swetnick in 1993 at a bar and at first thought she was a “high end call girl,” interested in him because he “was on television and well known.” According to Ketterer, the two never had sex but Swetnick apparently once told him she liked to have sex with multiple men at the same time and said she “first tried sex with multiple guys while in high school and still liked it from time-to-time.”

Apparently, the revelation was too scandalous for Ketterer who broke off their relationship, because at that time “AIDS was a huge issue.” The man also stated during their entire relationship, Swetnick never mentioned Kavanaugh.

“Julie never said anything about being sexually assaulted, raped, gang-raped or having sex against her will,” the letter read.

Ketterer claimed he then tried to contact Swetnick to help him with his primary campaign when he decided to run for Congress and called her father to get her number. However, he was told that Swetnick was dealing with “other problems.”

But based on his “direct experience with Julie,” Ketterer wrote, he did “not believe her allegations against Mr. Kavanaugh.”

Ketterer said he experienced a “moral dilemma” when he learnt Swetnick had come out against Kavanaugh. He said he himself was a victim of sexual assault and he felt bad for Kavanaugh’s wife and through telling his version of the truth would be the right thing to do as he was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

“That said, based on my direct experience with Julie, I do not believe her allegations against Mr. Kavanaugh,” said Ketterer, ending the letter.

The letter was posted by the Senate Republicans before it could be validated. Moreover, the Washington Post reported in 1995 that Ketterer was fired from the WJLA Channel 7 in Washington, where he worked as a weatherman, after he was diagnosed with bipolar II disorder.

Swetnick’s lawyer Michael Avenatti has claimed she attended high school parties attended by Kavanaugh, where she witnessed him spiking punch, and drugging, groping and raping young girls.

Avenatti has refuted Ketterer’s allegations, stating they lack basis.

Avenatti has refuted Ketterer's allegations, stating they lack basis.

Hatch’s office has defended releasing the letter, arguing it was a bid to ensure transparency for the confirmation process.

The Utah senator himself has backed Kavanaugh and has stated he does not believe the allegations from any of the three Kavanaugh accusers. He said he was “naturally suspicious” when Swetnick reported Kavanaugh sexually harassed girls at parties.

Hatch’s was met with swift backlash Tuesday after his tweet of Ketterer’s statement.

Not that I would expect anything less from you Orrin, but this is truly despicable. If you think she's lying, prove it. Slut shaming like this just proves how desperately you're grasping at straws to defend a man who repeatedly lied under oath.

You shameless, woman-hating old slug. — Dennis Perkins (@DennisPerkins5) October 2, 2018

Dennis Ketterer, the man who wrote the letter released today by the Senate Judiciary Committee, claimed several times in the letter to be a Democrat who was simply writing about Julie Swetnik's alleged sexual preferences out of civic duty.

His Facebook says otherwise.



His Facebook says otherwise. (THREAD) pic.twitter.com/VFT5rDsR3u — Kendally Brown (@kendallybrown) October 3, 2018

If what Ketterer says is true (and we are not saying it is), many sexual assault survivors have their trauma impact their sexual preferences as they try to heal. Regardless, Swetnick’s preferences do not make her a liar nor belie that she was gang-raped. Not to mention the fact two other women have spoken up against Kavanaugh.

The Republicans are not at all concerned with whether the SCOTUS nominee is an alleged sexual predator and their aim is only to slut-shame his accuser. Hence, they posted a completely unverified letter from a man who claims he used to date Swetnick.

It seems the GOP is willing to believe all sorts of men but never a woman.

