Serena Williams Praises Colin Kaepernick For Seeking ‘Greater Good’

The two former San Francisco 49ers players, Colin Kaepernick and Eric Reid, who risked their flourishing careers to protest the rampant racial discrimination in the United States, recently got a major boost of support from the world's No. 1 tennis star, Serena Williams.

While speaking at a press conference last week at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, New York, Williams acknowledged the efforts of Kaepernick and Reid, who were also present in the stands during an earlier match between Williams and her older sister, Venus Williams.

“I think every athlete, every human and definitely every African American should be completely grateful and honored how Colin and Eric are doing so much more for the greater good, so to say,” she said. “They really use their platform in ways that is really unfathomable. I feel like they obviously have great respect from a lot of their peers, especially other athletes, people that really are looking for social change.”

Kaepernick, who started a wave of national anthem protests in the National Football League in 2016, and Reid who followed suit, were greeted with loud applause when they were introduced and received a standing ovation when they were shown on the big screen during the U.S. Open match.

In the past, Kaepernick has received an award from the Amnesty International for his commitment to highlight racial disparities in the country.

The efforts of the players, who selflessly used their position on the national stage for a greater good, are definitely praiseworthy – especially when their actions cost them their careers.

As of yet, Reid and Kaepernick are free agents. Kaepernick last played in late 2016 and Reid in 2017.

It has been more than two years since Kaepernick, who has an outstanding track record, was effectively banned from the National Football League (NFL). This wasn’t a typical case of unemployment, as he was unquestionably frozen out for his political opinions.

After all this time, a league that grants second chances to drunk drivers, domestic abusers and performance-enhancing drug users, Kaepernick and Reid are being denied the right to make a living in the sport they know and love.

It won’t be entirely wrong to say the NFL owners caved in to some sort of pressure from President Donald Trump, as since the beginning of the controversy, the president has made several personal attacks against the athletes who chose to take a knee.

However, just recently, in a major blow to the NFL, a court ruled against the agency’s call to dismiss Kaepernick’s claims that owners conspired to keep him out of the league because of his protests, and said the quarterback should move forward with his lawsuit against the agency.

