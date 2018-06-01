Serena Williams Smoothly Shoots Down Reporter's Sexist Trump Question

“I honestly don’t have any thoughts about that. I can’t say I have been intimidated by anyone. That’s all. That’s it,” said Grand Slam singles champion Serena Williams.

Twenty three-times Grand Slam singles champion Serena Williams defeated German tennis player Julia Görges in the third round and moved into the fourth round where she will play five-time major winner Maria Sharapova.

After the win, she sat down for an interview, where instead of asking the champion about the win, Bill Simons, a reporter from magazine Inside Tennis, took the opportunity to talk about the pair’s rivalry and somehow managed to drag President Donald Trump into the conversation.

Simons asked the champion about how after her a 2004 Wimbledon match with Sharapova, he had a chance to interview Trump at his golf course. He added during the interview, Trump suggested Williams was intimated by Sharapova’s “super model looks.”

“After the 2004 Wimbledon match with Maria, I had the opportunity to interview Donald Trump on his (Los Angeles) golf course, and he said that Maria’s shoulders were incredibly alluring and then he came up with this extraordinary analysis: That you were intimidated by her supermodel good looks. My question is: Have you ever been intimidated by anyone on a tennis court, and what are your thoughts about the occurrence?” said the reporter.

However, Williams totally aced the misogynistic question and calmly clapped back at Simons.

“I honestly don’t have any thoughts about that. I can’t say I have been intimidated by anyone. That’s all. That’s it,” she said.

The reporter clearly missed the opportunity to ask the world champion about her plans regarding tennis and her upcoming match against Sharapova and absurdly connected a fourteen-year old interview to Williams’ appearance at the 2018 French Open.

Simons also completely drove away from the fact that physical appearance has got nothing to do with an athlete’s performance during a match. It is their experiences, strategy and talent that makes them a champion. The two tennis stars will be face-to-face for the first time after a hiatus of two years.

During that period, Sharapova was serving a 15-month doping ban after she tested positive for the drug meldonium in 2016, which had been added to the World Anti-Doping Agency’s banned substances list.

Williams on the other hand recently resumed playing tennis, after the birth of her daughter in Sept. 2017, when she represented the United States in a Fed Cup doubles match. She amazed the world after donning a black catsuit that helped the champ combat all the health problems she suffered after giving birth.

