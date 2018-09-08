Serena Williams Tells Chair Umpire: 'I Don't Cheat To Win'

"You owe me an apology!" said Serena Williams to Carlos Ramos, the chair umpire.

Serena Williams goes off on chair umpire..



I don’t cheat...

You own me an apology...

I have never cheated in my life..

I have a daughter and I stand for what’s right for her... pic.twitter.com/xLvbMlPOjv — Zach Klein (@ZachKleinWSB) September 8, 2018

The U.S. Open 2018 final between Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka snowballed into a huge controversy.

Williams lashed out against the chair umpire Carlos Ramos as he issued a game penalty and accused her of getting coaching from the side lines.

“I don’t cheat to win, I’d rather lose,” Williams told Ramos after being handed the initial code violation for receiving coaching advice from her box.

"I don't cheat to win. I'd rather lose."



—Serena to the chair umpire after receiving a coaching violation pic.twitter.com/v6Q2GWYYOn — espnW (@espnW) September 8, 2018

Williams was handed three code violations: first, a warning for coaching, then a point penalty for smashing her racket and finally a game penalty for verbal abuse. Eventually, Williams called Ramos "a thief," drawing a third violation and costing her a game.

The spat was caught on video.

All in all, she was fined $17,000, which will be deducted from her $1.85 million winnings as runner-up.

Williams broke into tears for first time as she confronted tournament referee Brian Earley late in the second set. “You know my character,” she said, her voice cracking with emotion. “This is not right.

Former and current players, fans and other well-known personalities took to Twitter to have their say on Williams' meltdown.

The star of the show has been once again the chair umpire. Second time in this US Open and third time for Serena in a US Open Final. Should they be allowed have an influence on the result of a match ? When do we decide that this should never happen again ? — PMo (@pmouratoglou) September 8, 2018

Thank you @serenawilliams total class at the speech and you truly are the goat. — sascha Bajin (@BigSascha) September 8, 2018

Emotional first take by me. common sense should’ve prevailed in my opinion. He’s within his power to make that call. I’ve seen an umpire borderline coach a player up,and another dock a game for being called a thief in same tourney. There needs to be some continuity in the future https://t.co/T5oI1M0Cu7 — andyroddick (@andyroddick) September 8, 2018

This is bs — victoria azarenka (@vika7) September 8, 2018

If it was men’s match, this wouldn’t happen like this.

It just wouldn’t — victoria azarenka (@vika7) September 8, 2018

(1/2) Several things went very wrong during the @usopen Women’s Finals today. Coaching on every point should be allowed in tennis. It isn’t, and as a result, a player was penalized for the actions of her coach. This should not happen. — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) September 9, 2018

(1/2) Several things went very wrong during the @usopen Women’s Finals today. Coaching on every point should be allowed in tennis. It isn’t, and as a result, a player was penalized for the actions of her coach. This should not happen. — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) September 9, 2018

THE ALTERNATIVE VIEW: "This is a woman who threatened to shove a ball down an umpire's throat in 2009. People have not stood up to @serenawilliams" pic.twitter.com/A1hl8774rp — Neal Collins (@nealcol) September 9, 2018

Many suggesting, including Serena Williams herself, that the chair umpire only made the calls he did because Williams is a woman. Wasn’t she playing another woman? If the chair umpire is sexist, as many are suggesting, wouldn’t Osaka also be subject to sexist decisions? — David Culbert (@Culbert_Report) September 9, 2018

.@SerenaWilliams, you have changed the world for the better. That’s worth more than a match to me. Congratulations, @Naomi_Osaka_ on your groundbreaking win. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) September 9, 2018

Osaka said she wished the circumstances of her victory had been different.

“I know that everyone was cheering for her, and I’m sorry it had to end like this,” she said.

Serena Williams could face further sanctions for her actions during the final against Osaka. The WTA (Women's Tennis Association) issued a statement saying that they will be looking into the incident.

Banner / Thumbnail : Reuters