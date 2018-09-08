© Reuters

Serena Williams Tells Chair Umpire: 'I Don't Cheat To Win'

by
Komal
"You owe me an apology!" said Serena Williams to Carlos Ramos, the chair umpire.

 

 

The U.S. Open 2018 final between Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka snowballed into a huge controversy.

Williams lashed out against the chair umpire Carlos Ramos as he issued a game penalty and accused her of getting coaching from the side lines.

“I don’t cheat to win, I’d rather lose,” Williams told Ramos after being handed the initial code violation for receiving coaching advice from her box.

 

Williams was handed three code violations: first, a warning for coaching, then a point penalty for smashing her racket and finally a game penalty for verbal abuse. Eventually, Williams called Ramos "a thief," drawing a third violation and costing her a game.

The spat was caught on video.

All in all, she was fined $17,000, which will be deducted from her $1.85 million winnings as runner-up.

Williams broke into tears for first time as she confronted tournament referee Brian Earley late in the second set. “You know my character,” she said, her voice cracking with emotion. “This is not right.

Former and current players, fans and other well-known personalities took to Twitter to have their say on Williams' meltdown.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Osaka said she wished the circumstances of her victory had been different.

“I know that everyone was cheering for her, and I’m sorry it had to end like this,” she said.

Serena Williams could face further sanctions for her actions during the final against Osaka. The WTA (Women's Tennis Association) issued a statement saying that they will be looking into the incident.

Banner / Thumbnail : Reuters

Tags:
carlos code violation naomi osaka news penalty ramos serena williams sexism tennis final u.s. open tennis final us news us open tennis
Carbonated.TV
View Comments

Recommended For You

Connect with us
Download Our App
Subscribe
© 2018 Carbonated.TV | All rights reserved.