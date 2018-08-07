Sessions Being Sued By ACLU For Denying Asylum To Victims Of Violence

The ACLU filed a lawsuit against Attorney General Jeff Sessions this week accusing him of the “evisceration of asylum protections” for a ruling back in June.

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) is not taking the President Donald Trump administration’s targeted attacks on immigration lying down.

The organization filed a lawsuit against Attorney General Jeff Sessions this week accusing him of the “evisceration of asylum protections” for refusing to grant asylum to victims of domestic and/or gang violence, HuffPost reports.

Back in June, sessions ruled on an individual asylum case in which he implemented “expedited removal.” The policy has resulted in most domestic and gang violence asylum seekers being denied refuge in the United States.

“The Trump administration’s effort to eliminate that protection betrays our values and flouts our laws,” the ACLU said in a statement announcing the lawsuit. “The courts must step in to stop it.”

A Department of Justice spokesman defended the agency’s policy to Politico:

“Our nation’s immigration laws provide for asylum to be granted to individuals who have been persecuted, or who have a well-founded fear of persecution, on account of their membership in a ‘particular social group,’ but most victims of personal crimes do not fit this definition — no matter how vile and reprehensible the crime perpetrated against them.”

He added: “The Department of Justice remains committed to reducing violence against women and enforcing laws against domestic violence, both in the United States and around the world.”

It is fairly obvious that Sessions' decision was based on the administration's desire to deport as many people as quickly as possible regardless of their circumstances in their home countries.

Their calculated methods are cruel, inhumane, and racist. The DOJ may claim that that it wants to reduce violence against women "around the world," but its actions are sending a very different message.

