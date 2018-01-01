Were Sexual Harassment Settlement Reforms Stripped From Spending Bill?

Democratic Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand introduced an act to help clean up sexual harassment on Capitol Hill. Now the act's future is uncertain.

Democratic Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand introduced reforms to help curb sexual harassment and inspire accountability in Washington D.C. But now those measures might not be part of an omnibus bill.

Last fall, Americans found out that taxpayer money is being used to pay out secret settlements for sexual harassment claims against members of Congress. Because of the Congressional Accountability Act, when Congress members' get in trouble for committing sexual harassment, taxpayers often foot the bill.

This is clearly the opposite of accountability.

So in December, Gillibrand and several cosponsors tried to correct this problem. They introduced the Congressional Harassment Reform Act which requires misbehaving congress members to pay out of pocket for their sexual harassment settlements. And unless the victim opts for privacy, the act requires that settlements be automatically made public.

The act, which received widespread bipartisan support in the House and Senate, fixes a problem that clearly needed fixing. It was set to be attached to a must-pass government spending bill this week.

But now, Gillibrand said that the act is being stripped of the bill by Congressional leadership.

In a statement, Gillibrand slammed the decision: “I am appalled that House and Senate leadership removed provisions from the omnibus bill at the last minute that would have finally brought accountability and transparency to Congress’s sexual harassment reporting process. It begs the question: Who are they trying to protect? I can’t think of any legitimate reason to remove this language other than to protect members of Congress over taxpayers and congressional employees."

But a spokesman for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConell said that's not true.

"... at no time was language from Sen. Gillibrand’s bill adopted to the legislation and/or stripped," McConell's office told Politico.

With contradictory accounts being reported and a deadline looming, the fate of the Congressional Harassment Reform Act remains to be seen.

But what's certain is that this act, which could clean up a system that literally provides money to cover up Congress members' bad behavior, is essential for Congress' part in the #MeToo reckoning.

The office of compliance has used taxpayer money to pay victims more $17 million for 268 settlements since the 1990s — a figure which indicates a consistent pattern of harassment in Congress.

Broader figures show that workplace sexual harassment in general has declined over time, but male members of Congress have a special obligation to act properly, given their level of power and prestige in society. If Congress wants to set an example for workplaces throughout the nation, they will need to pass either Gillibrand's act or something like it.