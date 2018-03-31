NUS President Accused Of Plagiarizing Speech From 'The West Wing'

Despite the apparent evidence, Martin denied she had copied fictional character President Bartlet's speech from "The West Wing" at the NUS conference.

The president of the National Union of Students (NUS), Shakira Martin, gave a speech that sounded incredibly similar to one used in the American political drama, "The West Wing."

She was recently reelected as the leader of NUS and was delivering a speech in Glasgow, United Kingdom when the stark similarities were noticed.

"The West Wing speech," called College Kids given by President Jed Bartlet, played by Martin Sheen, from the third episode of the fictional series’ fourth season has uncanny resemblances with Martin's speech.

In the TV show fictional character President Bartlet said, “There isn't nearly enough, not nearly enough, not nearly enough money in our classrooms, and we can do something about that.”

Martin’s words bore similarities to Bartlet’s speech.

“There’s not nearly enough, not nearly enough, not nearly enough money in our colleges, and we can do something about that,” she said.

In another example, Sheen said, “There's evil in the world, there'll always be, and we can't do anything about that.”

The student leader also uttered the same words, “There is evil in the world, there always has been, and we can't do nothing about that.”

Despite the apparent evidence, Martin denied she had copied fictional character President Bartlet's speech from "The West Wing" at the NUS conference. You can see the astonishing similarities in Varsity's tweet here:

After the article by Varsity, The Independent Cambridge Student Newspaper, was published, Martin chose to suggest that the similarities are pure coincidence.

I have never watched the West wing...I'm more of a housewives of Atlanta type of girl. I got my own mind and I talk what i believe and feel. I use my own words. Im a leader not a follower! I am me and there is only 1 Shakira and I can't be compared to anyone but myself. Bloop!!?? https://t.co/SCwEGNahXW — Shakira Martin (@ShakiraSweet1) March 29, 2018

She tweeted, “I have never watched the West wing...I'm more of a housewives of Atlanta type of girl. I got my own mind and I talk what i believe and feel. I use my own words.”

Martin also claimed that she used all of her own words, being "a leader not a follower".

However, twitter thinks otherwise;

You also have this phenomenal skill of believing your own lie. — Shaima Dallali (@TunisianRose) March 29, 2018

Just admit it. If you keep lying it's going to get worse for you. — Jimmy (@JimmySecUK) March 30, 2018

If it looks like plagiarism and quacks like plagiarism then it probably is plagiarism.



Not a good look for someone setting an example for students.



At least she’s not Momentum. — Christopher MiIler (@GristoMill) March 30, 2018

Regardless of whether or not the speech was taken from "The West Wing’s" creator Aaron Sorkin, it seemed to work, as Martin was successful in her re-election. She defeated Momentum campaigner Sahaya James and King’s College London students’ union President Momin Saqib.

