Domestic Worker Brutally Assaulted By Mob In Lebanon Won’t Be Deported

“There is still a chance another deportation order could be issued, so we urge general security to halt the deportation and allow Shamila to resolve her legal status.”

A Kenyan domestic worker who was brutally beaten up by mob on a street in Lebanon was facing deportation.

However, a video of the disturbing incident, which reportedly took place in Beirut, went viral on social media, forcing authorities to reverse their decision. Now, the Kenyan worker has been granted a temporary reprieve.

In the disturbing video, two women, who were identified only as Rosa and Shamila, could be seen beaten up by a man who held them by their hair. Seconds later, another man and a woman jumped in and joined the man in assaulting the victims.

After the video went viral, the attackers were arrested – and so were Rosa and Shamila.

The incident was not only condemned by the public, but government officials from both countries criticized the inhumane act. Kenyan authorities called for an apology and demanded for the accused “to meet the full force of the law.”

Although the incident was called “abhorrently racist” and “shocking” by Lebanese Justice Minister Salim Jreissati, Shamila was ordered to be deported.

Her lawyer, Nermine Sibai, feared she would be forced to leave the country before her case was heard in court. She also received an official case number of the deportation order and the news was also reported on the Lebanon’s official media platform, National News Agency.

However, denying the reports and bowing down to the nationwide criticism, Lebanon’s Directorate of General Security said the decision to deport the Kenyan maid has been postponed until her case is resolved.

“She will stay with us until the case is finished, and then we will see what will be done,” said a spokesperson of the directorate.

The Anti-Racism Movement, a Lebanese organization that campaigns for migrant rights, said, “There is still a chance another deportation order could be issued, so we urge general security to halt the deportation and allow Shamila to resolve her legal status, and hold the perpetrators of this assault accountable.”

This painful incident demonstrates the plight of domestic workers in the Middle East and highlights the inhumane treatment most of these foreign workers are subjected to. For decades, domestic help in the rich middle-eastern countries, hailing from developing countries, have suffered torture at the hands of their wealthy employers. Not much is being done about it, though.

Moreover, this is not the first time domestic help in the oil rich countries have been treated terribly. Recently, 143 distressed Filipina maids left Kuwait for home after suffering years of torture at the hands of their wealthy employers.

In another appalling incident, a Saudi woman is being accused of forcing her Filipino maid to drink bleach. The maid was later taken to the hospital in a serious condition.

