Military-Style Squad Publicly Shames Students Kissing On Campus

Apart from hampering public display of affection, the squads are also responsible for curbing “other inappropriate behavior” like smoking and dropping litter.

A Chinese college has come under fire for deploying military-style monitors to crack down on couples who kiss and cuddle on campus.The student patrols wear camouflaged uniforms as they march around Binzhou Vocational College where they threaten couples w… https://t.co/IpsKlGRxZq pic.twitter.com/AOifoL08IL — Amallukose (@Amallukose4) March 20, 2018

A Chinese college received heavy backlash after arranging military-style crackdown on students kissing on campus.

According to videos shared on Chinese social media platform Weibo, campus patrol wearing camouflage clothing were shown targeting couples showing public affection at the Binzhou Vocational College, in China’s eastern Shandong province.

Reports also suggested that the college has sent out a notice to all rebellious students, warning “serious offenders” will be publicly “named and shamed” on campus.

The nation was specifically outraged after the squad marginalized couples and openly threatened to name and shame them.

The crackdown on campus couples, however, is just a part of a bigger plan of limiting “immoral living” launched since President Xi Jinping assumed leadership of the Party in 2012.

China is rather conservative and any display of public affection is rare, particularly in the older generations but the new urban Chinese generations are challenging the norms followed by the communist country for centuries and are fighting for their right to express their feelings without fear.

A Shanghai-based news outlet reported according to a college employee the patrol had only given the couple a warning but the male student “threw a fit.”

Chinese students all across the country were disgusted by the idea of a military crackdown on adults choosing to show affection.

"College students can get married, so why can't they have romantic relationships?” asked an angry student.

"What a freak school! The headmaster obviously doesn’t have a happy marriage," said another.

However, these actions are not surprising; China’s president has been famously involved in curbing online criticism against him by banning anything that pokes fun at him online, most prominently banning the phrase, “Winnie the Pooh.” Authorities have also been asked to ban any news reports that promote “western values.”

Another college in Rizhao city came under fire for campaigning against kissing cuddling and other “uncivilized behavior” but most shockingly, The Shandong Foreign Languages Vocational College set up a designated room to shame the students involved in “condemnable” behavior such as “holding hands” by exhibiting their photographs to their peers.

Thumbnail / Banner : Reuters/Kim Kyung Hoon