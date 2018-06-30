Trump Supporter Pulls Out Gun At ‘Families Belong Together’ Rally

"He pulled out a gun. I saw him holding it out in front of him. We just started screaming for everybody to drop to the ground," said Ava Caldwell, a rally organizer.

A former high school teacher was arrested for brandishing a gun at a “Families Belong Together” protest in Huntsville, Alabama.

"He pulled out a gun. I saw him holding it out in front of him. We just started screaming for everybody to drop to the ground," said Ava Caldwell, a rally organizer. "We all dropped to the ground crying."

Huntsville Police Department confirmed Shane Ryan Sealy, 34, was arrested and charged with menacing and reckless endangerment.

A spokesman for Huntsville City Schools, Keith Ward, confirmed Sealy used to teach at Grissom High School “roughly two years ago.” However, he also added he had only taught for about eight weeks in 2016.

Even though Sealy fired no shots and no one was hurt, it still isn’t allowed to have a firearm within 1,000 feet of a protest.

The incident occurred at a “Families Belong Together” protest, which has turned into a nationwide movement against President Donald Trump’s inhumane “zero-tolerance” policy.

The policy resulted in the separation of thousands of immigrant children from their families as they entered the United States seeking asylum. The protest demands the separated families should be reunified – a daunting task at the hands of the government even after the policy has been reverted.

Sealy pulled out the gun after he made an appearance at the event as a counter-protestor. Things went south after he reportedly got into an argument with another attendee, resulting in him brandishing a weapon and consequently getting arrested.

"I guess you never really think it's going to happen where you are," said Caldwell.

No bond has been set for the former high school teacher.

Meanwhile, the protest continued as planned after Sealy’s arrest.

