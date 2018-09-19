Man Calls Cops On Black Candidate Because Of A Suspected Drug Deal

“I belong where I choose to go. You don't have to like me. You don't even have to respect me. But I have a right to be places.”

Constituent called 911, suspecting drug deal, on Dane County Supervisor Shelia Stubbs while she canvassed for Assembly seat. Shelia had done nothing wrong, but was assumed to have been involved in a crime. Canvassing while black...https://t.co/C3pa0hd9yp pic.twitter.com/K2Be0UMnkL — David Crowley (@DavidCCrowley) September 19, 2018

A black female legislative candidate was questioned by police while she was campaigning door-to-door in a predominately white neighborhood in Wisconsin.

Sheila Stubbs has served as a Dale County Supervisor for more than ten years. She said a neighbor called 911 when she was canvassing in Madison County for state assembly after the man suspected a drug deal.

She added that her 71-year-old mother and 8-year-old daughter were in the car as she went door-to-door and introduced herself to the voters. That is when a neighbor called police and said they were “waiting for drugs at the local drug house.”

Stubbs said the incident shook her.

“It was just so degrading. It was humiliating. It was insulting,” she said.

Although police didn’t reveal the person’s name or race, they told Stubbs it was a male. She said she had just been to five or six homes when she saw a squad car next to her vehicle.

She then told the officer what she was doing and had to prove her identity by showing her the name tag, her campaign literature and a list of addresses she wanted to approach.

Stubbs further said explaining the incident to her daughter wasn’t easy for her.

“‘Mommy, why don't they believe us?’ I said, 'Sometimes we have to do more as African-Americans because of who I am, who we are. It's not fair. That's why Mommy is working so hard to change things for you because I don't want you to go through the same thing Mommy goes through,’” she said.

Stubbs added, “I belong where I choose to go. You don't have to like me. You don't even have to respect me. But I have a right to be places.”

The legislature candidate is now set to become the first black person to represent Dane County in the state’s assembly.

A similar incident took place recently when woman in Oregon called the cops on an African-American woman who turned out to be her state representative.

Democrat Rep. Janelle Bynum was canvassing the community of Clackamas near Portland, going door-to-door, talking to residents and taking notes on her phone ahead of her re-election campaign, when a police car pulled up next to her.

It’s definitely not the first time a black person had cops called on them for doing something harmless. However, unlike this particular incident which ended on a somewhat happy note, instances like these can end with someone getting arrested or worse.

Spotlight, Banner: Pexels