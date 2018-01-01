Sheriff Caught Saying Killing Suspects Is 'Better Financially'

The disturbing 2006 video comes to light as the sheriff is making a bid for a June re-election — a contest in which several police unions oppose him.

The Sheriff of America's most lethal police force said that killing suspects is "better financially" than injuring them, according to a video that was taken during his 2006 campaign.

Sheriff Donny Youngblood of Kern County, California, who is currently running for re-election, made the cruel remarks while addressing other officers. The video surfaced recently when a local officers' union found it, the Guardian reports.

The video finds Youngblood discussing the issue of police shootings and saying, “You know what happens when a guy makes a bad shooting on somebody and kills them? Three million bucks and the family goes away after a long back and forth."

He goes on to say, “Which way do you think is better financially – to cripple them or kill them – for the county?”

An unidentified man offscreen says “kill them."

“Absolutely," Youngblood replies. "Because if they’re crippled we get to take care of them for life. And that cost goes way up.”

In retrospect, Youngblood's words appear especially menacing given that Kern County has had an exceptionally high rate of police shooting deaths during the sheriff's tenure.

Although Kern County only has a population of 875,00, in 2015 the county had more police shooting deaths than any other county in America, according to the Guardian. During that same year, only nine people were killed by the NYPD in all of New York City, an area with ten times the population and 23 times the number of officers.

The video was posted to Facebook by the Kern County Detention Officers Association, which opposes Youngblood's re-election. Three police unions in the area also oppose him.

The officers' associations that oppose him in combination with this video's major blow to his reputation may result in Youngblood being unseated and replaced by challenger Justin Fleeman. The election is in June, and this video revelation might make Fleeman look like the logical — and just — choice for Kern County voters.