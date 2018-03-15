Sheriff Admits Racism Likely Behind Tickets Issued To Black Residents

A disproportionate rate of pedestrian tickets were written by the sheriff's department in Jacksonville, causing many people to question the motives of law enforcement.

A Florida sheriff is now admitting that racism may have played a role in his city’s disproportionate citation of pedestrian tickets to people of color.

During a forum on justice bias in Jacksonville, Florida, a number of citizens brought up an observation they have made that suggests racism led to many black individuals getting ticketed more than their white counterparts. Indeed, while blacks make up just 29 percent of Jacksonville’s residents, they account for 55 percent of the city’s pedestrian tickets, according to reporting from ProPublica.

Pressed by members of the audience who observed this incommensurate disparity, Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams finally conceded, after months of denying, that racial bias could have had a role in the tickets that were handed out to black individuals versus whites.

After a heated back-and-forth with a community activist, Williams stated racist attitudes could have had an impact.

“Could it have anything to do with implicit bias? Of course it could,” he said.

Williams also stated his belief that other factors were at play — citing structural forces, like the fact that more black citizens use public transportation than whites, that could have explained the disproportionate numbers.

But implicit bias is more real than Williams seems willing to admit. There are several examples of bias resulting in a black person’s arrest throughout the nation that seem to suggest that personal biases, rather than institutional ones, play a larger role.

Law enforcement agencies across the nation need to do more to combat implicit biases of their personnel. The Jacksonville sheriff’s department in particular needs to do more to fix its own problems, which are apparent to many people in the community but only visible to some of the people in charge after much wrangling.

Williams made a good first step in conceding that bias may play a role — but he needs to take many more steps forward and determine a course of action that will remedy the problems in his jurisdiction.