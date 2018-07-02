© Pixabay, jill111

Grandma Finds Out Her 4th Of July Shirt Is Actually A Foreign Flag

Amna Zaman
A woman in Texas has been wearing the same “patriotic shirt” T-shirt every year to commemorate the 4th of July. She has been donning it for 25 years now.

However, for years she failed to notice that the patriotic stars and stripes top bore a stark resemblance to a foreign flag – it was actually the national flag for Panama.

Shirley Cheesman, 88, discovered the resemblance when her grandson Dale watched the World Cup and noticed the similarities in the flag and her grandmother’s T-shirt. He then uploaded a side by side picture on Twitter of Cheesman wearing the T-shirt and a picture of the Panama Flag.

“My grandma has worn the same shirt with red, white, blue and stars to celebrate the 4th of July for more than 25 years. Thanks to the World Cup we finally noticed it's the Panama flag. Over 25 years of treason,” Dale wrote on Twitter.

The grandson later told BBC he realized that his grandma’s T-shirt was similar to the Panama flag while he was watching a World Cup match with his brother-in-law.

“We were on a family trip celebrating the 4 July weekend early because it's on a Wednesday this year. We showed my grandma at dinner. She's not happy with the picture. She says she didn't have much makeup on but I think she looks cute,” he added.

Dale also said Cheesman will continue to wear the shirt regardless and will not quit wearing it because “it is tradition” and added that he might end up purchasing Panama shirts for the entire family. He also said when they discovered the resemblance, he and his brother-in-law “died laughing.”

Panama made their debut in the World Cup this year. However, they failed to win any of the matches and were knocked out in the group stages of the tournament.

Although the defeat was depressing for the Central American country, Cheesman’s mix up surely did bring a smile to many Panamanians’ face. Not only did they find it funny but they also extended invitations for the grandmother to visit Panama.

 

 

 

 

 

Sikh Community Saves California Town's Fourth Of July Celebrations 

