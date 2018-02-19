‘Don’t You Dare Come Back’: Shooting Survivor Stands Up To NRA

The student told the NRA that they should "dismantle" and never go back to Florida. She also said that gun control is just the first step toward fixing the country.

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Emma Gonzalez told the National Rifle Association (NRA) that their days are numbered, suggesting they “disband” and never show their faces again.

During a CNN interview, the Parkland, Florida, student and others were asked what they would say to the NRA.

“Disband, dismantle ... don't make another organization under a different name. Don't you dare come back here. The fact that you were in power for so long and that you had so much influence for so long in America just goes to show how much time and effort we still need to spend on fixing our country," Gonzalez said.

And in order to do that, she added, gun control must be seen as “just the first thing” on the list.

Florida school shooting survivor Emma Gonzalez on politicians who take money from the NRA: “If they accept this blood money, they are against the children… you’re either funding the killers, or you’re standing with the children…” https://t.co/8xwfvJfMUk https://t.co/uGQbf28YTr — New Day (@NewDay) February 19, 2018

The NRA, a powerful organization that funds its political battles with the help of small donations coming from individual Americans, was not the only target of the student’s ire. Lawmakers who accept money from the group’s lobbyists were also told to change or face the consequences.

“If they accept this blood money, they are against the children,” Gonzalez told CNN. “You’re either funding the killers, or you’re standing with the children.”

During a rally for gun control in Florida this weekend, Gonzalez also talked about the NRA and the millions of dollars the organization redirects to Washington.

During her speech, she had a special message to President Donald Trump.

“If the president wants to come up to me and tell me to my face that it was a terrible tragedy and how it should never have happened, and maintain telling us how nothing is going to be done about it, I’m going to happily ask him how much money he received from the National Rifle Association. I already know — $30 million,” she said.

According to CNN, the NRA’s lobbying arm, the NRA Political Victory Fund, has received nearly $85 million in small contributions from individual donors since 2005. After the horrific Sandy Hook shooting, their donations skyrocketed.

While it is true that the NRA has the support of companies, it's also important to remember that the organization and its political arm is made mostly of individuals across America who will put up a fight against gun control legislation. As such, it might be an uphill battle for gun control advocates. But it's one worth fighting for.