Teen Kicked Off School Bus For Shirt Exposing Too Much Of Her Shoulder

The North Carolina teenager had to wait alone outside the school for her mother because her shirt showed "too much shoulder" and was deemed inappropriate.

Is she showing too much shoulder for a 16-year-old? @HokeCoSchools officials think so. She wasn't allowed to ride the school bus home Friday because of it and that made her mother furious. Story tonight at 11 on #ABC11. pic.twitter.com/Xa0Ax7oxDF — Akilah Davis (@DavisABC11) March 13, 2018

Hoke County School administrators in North Carolina seem to have a problem with clavicles.

Read More A School In North Carolina Is Telling Girls What To Wear For Prom

ABC affiliate WTVD reports that Makhigha Davis, a 16-year-old girl, was told to get off the school bus because of her “inappropriate clothing” and then forced to stay at school alone.

Despite the administrator's claim, the girl wasn’t wearing anything scandalous.

Still, the assistant principal said the girl was showing too much of her shoulder, therefore, she was forced to sit outside the locked school and wait for her mother, India Middleton.

The whole ordeal was confusing to Davis, who said she went through an entire day at school without having anyone from the staff call her out over her outfit.

Middleton told reporters that the way they took care of this case was not appropriate.

“I don’t send my children out here in provocative clothes to break any rules at school,” she said. “I feel like that could have been handled a different way.”

Middleton explained that her daughter called her after school to tell her why she wasn’t going home on the school bus. Unfortunately, her mother could only pick her up two hours later, so Davis was forced to wait outside after everyone left.

In a statement, the school district said the assistant principal was wrong.

“Hoke County Schools will not make excuses for the poor judgment demonstrated by the assistant principal. The best course of action would have been to allow the student to get on the bus Friday. All administrators understand that if a child is pulled from a bus then they are responsible for that child’s supervision until they are safely picked up by a parent,” the statement read.

Still, Middleton said nothing is going to happen.

“It seems like there is no consequence for the administrator. He gets to go about his regular day,” she said.

This incident may impact Davis' education as Middleton is hesitant to send her child back to the school. To the administrator who put the girl in danger, this means nothing, as nobody appears to have been held accountable.

It's heartbreaking to know that such a petty complaint about a girl showing her shoulder would lead to this.

Read More Teen Forbidden From Bringing Girlfriend To Catholic School Prom

Banner and thumbnail image credit: Pixabay, WikimediaImages