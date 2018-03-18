Brother Shoots Sister In The Head Over Video Game Dispute

A 13-year-old girl was shot to death by her own brother over a video game argument.

A 9-year-old boy from Mississippi allegedly fatally shot his own sister over a video game dispute.

The boy shot his 13-year-old sister in the back of her head after she refused to give him a controller.

Dijonae White was rushed to the Le Bonheur's Children's Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee, but did not survive. According to Sheriff Cecil Cantrell, the bullet went through the girl's brain.

Authorities are still investigating the case. How the brother got access to the gun and what kind of gun was used haven't been revealed. The children's mother was reportedly in the other room feeding lunch to her other kids when White’s brother killed her.

According to Cantrell he has never dealt with such a case previously and doesn’t know what kind of consequences the boy will face.

The disturbing case speaks volumes about the utmost need for better gun reforms. Even if the adults had licensed weapons, they should not have been kept at a place reachable by children.

Considering President Donald Trump wants to arm teachers after an ex-student at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School killed 17 students, what will the administration suggest now? Sadly, it seems they have no solution — or at least no moral will — to curb gun violence.

It is about time the Trump administration takes the necessary steps toward gun control. America cannot afford to lose innocent lives because of guns.

Thumbnail/Banner Image: Pixabay, Olichel