Racist White Man Rips Off Sikh Man's Turban, Yells 'Muslim Go Back'

The attacker mistook Sikh to be a Muslim because of his turban and beard, both of which are sacred in Sikhism, which is an entirely different religion from Islam.

EcoSikh Project Manager Ravneet Singh attacked on his turban outside the UK Parliamentary building at Westminster, Central London today at 5:20pm local time. The attacker believed to be shouted, "Go back muslim".

MP @TanDhesi strongly condemned the attack, said he will follow up pic.twitter.com/sX1B85i7HN — EcoSikh (@ecosikh) February 21, 2018

A Sikh man's turban was ripped off his head, followed by derogatory remarks, in what is believed to be a racially-motivated attack.

Ravneet Singh was reportedly waiting to enter Portcullis House to meet Labor MP Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi when a man approached him. Without any reason, the bigot shouted “Muslim go back" while putting his hands on Singh’s turban.

“I was in the queue outside Portcullis House and this guy ran up to us. Just before we got to the entrance he came up to me and attacked me," Singh recalled. “He was pulling at my turban strongly. It half moved and I grabbed it. Before he could do anything else I shouted at him and he ran."

“He made a racist comment in another language that I didn’t recognize. He was a white man, but he didn’t sound English. He said something like ‘Muslim go back’.” Singh told The Independent.

Metropolitan Police have taken the notice of the assault but no arrests have been made so far.

Unfortunately, it is yet another incident that only confirms the suspicion that hate from racists arises not from reasonable concerns, but from blind bigotry. The attacker mistook Sikh to be a Muslim because of his turban and beard, both of which are sacred in Sikhism, which is an entirely different religion from Islam.

Singh is Sikh not Muslim. He works with EcoSikh, a Washington-based pro-environment non-governmental organization, as project manager.

Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi also addressed the incident on social media:

Someone filled with hatred tried to pull off turban of my guest standing in queue outside @UKParliament & shout “Muslim go back home”. They don’t realise importance of #turban for Sikhs. We need to work collectively to counter hate crime that’s been on the rise in our country: pic.twitter.com/sXGywLHHbB — Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi MP (@TanDhesi) February 22, 2018

Thumbnail/Banner Credits: Reuters/ John Gress