Sinclair Anchors Forced To Echo Trump's 'Fake News' Rhetoric

Sinclair Broadcasting made its local news anchors read propaganda scripts written by them, fueling Trump’s anti-media campaign.

Sinclair Broadcasting is reportedly making its local anchors read propaganda scripts in what looks like an attempt to fuel President Donald Trump’s anti-media campaign.

Conservative-leaning Sinclair Broadcast Group owns almost 200 local television stations in the U.S., many of them in rural areas. The company recently forced its news anchors to read a scripted promo about “the troubling trend of irresponsible, one-sided news stories plaguing our country.”

Deadspin made a collection of video clips, where different local news anchors parrot the same lines in an attempt to apparently condemn “some media outlets” for “false news” and “fake stories.” The kicker line is about how “this is extremely dangerous to a democracy” — apparently written unironically by Sinclair.

“I felt like a POW recording a message,” one anchor, who wished to stay anonymous and worked at a Sinclair-owned station, told CNN last month.

“They’re certainly not happy about it,” an unnamed employee at Sinclair-owned KOMO in Seattle told The Seattle Post-Intelligencer. “It’s certainly a forced thing.”

The company runs editorials from former Trump adviser Boris Epshteyn, who is famous for writing Trump’s infamous 2017 Holocaust Remembrance Day statement that failed to mention Jewish people.

Unsurprisingly, Sinclair has ties to the presidency. In 2016, Jared Kusher reportedly struck a deal with the network to give them more access if they ran interviews of Trump without any commentary.

After assuming office, Trump opined his distrust toward publications who reported important facts that the president did not want to address. Trump publicly threatened to sue The New York Times and other media outlets for giving coverage to his alleged sexual assault victims, blasted CNN as “fake news” and also called BuzzFeed a “failing pile of garbage” for publishing an unverified dossier that claimed Russian spies had blackmail-worthy personal and financial material on the U.S. president-elect.

As if all of this wasn’t enough, the reporters working at channels owned by Sinclair are reading forced scripts decrying one-sided news.

It's imperative to note that Sinclair is might reach 72 percent of U.S. households soon. Currently the company is in the process of purchasing Tribune media, a deal that would give it access to 42 more stations.

People rightfully slammed the network for making its reporters read forced scripts. Some called their video clips “hostage videos.”

I worked for Sinclair during most of my time in El Paso. They were awful & I would never work for them again. What they’re doing now is ridiculous propaganda and it’s an embarrassment to the profession. I feel for my former colleagues being forced to read this garbage. https://t.co/hnqIU2EfW7 — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) March 31, 2018

Back when I anchored, the worst thing I’d have to read was usually just a poorly written package intro I hadn’t had time to put in my own words. But this Sinclair crap is so, so, so much worse. Almost like a hostage video. Scary and disgraceful. — David Gillin (@DavidDGillin) April 1, 2018

“This is dangerous for our democracy” pic.twitter.com/bor21D8J4z — Meghan Eck (@MeghanEck) April 1, 2018

This clip of Sinclair TV stations mass-hypnotizing Americans is the scariest horror movie since Get Out. https://t.co/hjrTtez3fM — Matt Pearce 🦅 (@mattdpearce) April 1, 2018

“Paging Mr. Orwell, Mr George Orwell” — Alex Skolnick (@AlexSkolnick) April 1, 2018

These Sinclair anchors should revive the "Hawaiian Good Luck Sign" indicating they are involuntarily appearing in hostage videos.https://t.co/PXqRkiXwFI — Ken Cox 🍁 (@KenCox) April 1, 2018

I wrote to the local Sinclair station. I asked them to wink 2x during the next announcement, if they're being held hostage by corporate management. I also asked for clarification on what fake news they're complaining about. — Winnie_McQ (@Winnie_McQ) April 1, 2018

