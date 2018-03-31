© Pixabay, Neva79

Sinclair Anchors Forced To Echo Trump's 'Fake News' Rhetoric

Shafaq Naveed
Sinclair Broadcasting made its local news anchors read propaganda scripts written by them, fueling Trump’s anti-media campaign.

 

Sinclair Broadcasting is reportedly making its local anchors read propaganda scripts in what looks like an attempt to fuel President Donald Trump’s anti-media campaign.

Conservative-leaning Sinclair Broadcast Group owns almost 200 local television stations in the U.S., many of them in rural areas. The company recently forced its news anchors to read a scripted promo about “the troubling trend of irresponsible, one-sided news stories plaguing our country.”

Deadspin made a collection of video clips, where different local news anchors parrot the same lines in an attempt to apparently condemn “some media outlets” for “false news” and “fake stories.” The kicker line is about how “this is extremely dangerous to a democracy” — apparently written unironically by Sinclair.

I felt like a POW recording a message,” one anchor, who wished to stay anonymous and worked at a Sinclair-owned station, told CNN last month.

“They’re certainly not happy about it,” an unnamed employee at Sinclair-owned KOMO in Seattle told The Seattle Post-Intelligencer. “It’s certainly a forced thing.”

The company runs editorials from former Trump adviser Boris Epshteyn, who is famous for writing Trump’s infamous 2017 Holocaust Remembrance Day statement that failed to mention Jewish people.

Unsurprisingly, Sinclair has ties to the presidency. In 2016, Jared Kusher reportedly struck a deal with the network to give them more access if they ran interviews of Trump without any commentary.

After assuming office, Trump opined his distrust toward publications who reported important facts that the president did not want to address. Trump publicly threatened to sue The New York Times and other media outlets for giving coverage to his alleged sexual assault victimsblasted CNN as “fake news” and also called BuzzFeed a “failing pile of garbage” for publishing an unverified dossier that claimed Russian spies had blackmail-worthy personal and financial material on the U.S. president-elect.

As if all of this wasn’t enough, the reporters working at channels owned by Sinclair are reading forced scripts decrying one-sided news.
It's imperative to note that Sinclair is might reach 72 percent of U.S. households soon. Currently the company is in the process of purchasing Tribune media, a deal that would give it access to 42 more stations.

People rightfully slammed the network for making its reporters read forced scripts. Some called their video clips “hostage videos.”

 

