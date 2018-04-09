Conservative Host Threatens To Sodomize Parkland Student, Then Resigns

“When we kick their a**, they all like to claim we’re drunk. I’ve been hanging out getting ready to ram a hot poker up David Hogg’s a** tomorrow”

@GetSpectrum please stop advertising on the Jamie Allman show. What he said about David Hogg is disgusting pic.twitter.com/eSfpxyAiWx — gmritter (@gmritter1) April 6, 2018

A conservative anchor at Sinclair-owned ABC affiliate, KDNL resigned after threatening to sexually assault one of the Parkland shooting survivors, David Hogg.

“Hanging out getting ready,” to sexually assault David Hogg with “a hot poker,” tweeted the show host of a nightly news show, Jamie Allman.

He was rightly slammed on Twitter and people asked the advertisers of the show to boycott it after his vulgar comments. They also asked for Allman’s resignation.

Following the devastating shooting at Florida's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, many survivors, including Hogg, transformed into major gun right activist, demanding stricter gun reforms.

However, soon after, these survivors started getting targeted by the right wing media.

Allman made the derogatory remarks on his social media in March. Soon, the Twitter account of the pro-Trump host was locked and no one could view his tweets.

But screenshots were available and people on social media condemned his actions.

Following the intense backlash, major advertisers, including Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse, St. Louis health center, Palm Health and local real estate office, The Gellman Team, announced they would not advertise Allman’s shows.

Posted at 8:30am Friday:

We have immediately suspended all spending related to Jaime Allman indefinitely. We will not be deploying those dollars back into the station. We want to make a clear point, that this behavior is unacceptable. — The Gellman Team (@TheGellmanTeam) April 6, 2018

“We have accepted Mr. Allman’s resignation, and his show has been canceled,” said Ronn Torossian, chief executive of the PR firm 5W, told The Washington Post.

Earlier, Fox News host Laura Ingraham mocked Hogg because he didn't get into any University of California colleges. Hogg shot back, calling Ingraham a bully and inviting major advertisers to pull support from her show — and many, such as Nestlé, Johnson and Johnson and Hulu, did.

Allen has made no comments addressing his inadequate social media rants, yet.

Thumbnail/Banner Image: Reuters, Mario Anzuoni